¿Qué Pasa Ibiza? W Hotels To Open Newest W Escape On The White Isle In 2019

NEW YORK, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The party is just getting started in paradise. W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott International, today announced plans to debut its newest hotel in Spain with the opening of W Ibiza in Summer 2019. Owned by Inversions Hoteleres Ebza S.L., W Ibiza will be located in Santa Eulalia del Río, a buzzing beachside neighborhood centrally located to Ibiza's famous beaches, nightclubs and rural-chic inland attractions. Scheduled to open in 2019, the hotel's beachfront location will provide guests with direct access to the sparkling Mediterranean Sea.

W HOTELS SLATED TO OPEN NEWEST W ESCAPE ON THE WHITE ISLE IN 2019

"With its playful energy and bohemian spirit, Ibiza is an ideal destination and perfect match for W Hotels," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide. "We have been present in Ibiza since 2010 with a variety of W music events and partnerships, so we're thrilled to be finally opening a W Hotel on the island that we know our guests love. Following the success of W Barcelona and the forthcoming debuts of W Madrid (2019) and W Marbella (2021), W Ibiza will remix the expected and provide a new take on the (in)famous island."

Destined to be the new entertainment hub in the Santa Eulalia neighborhood, W Ibiza will embrace the destination's eclectic roots through bold and innovative design, capturing the free spirit of Ibiza whilst elevating the experience to a new level. Three distinct concepts designed for dining, drinking and relaxing will be complemented by a lively rooftop sunset bar and adults only WET Deck (the brand's signature take on the poolside scene). A second WET Deck will have direct access to the beachfront promenade and the white sands of Santa Eulalia beach, which guests will be able to enjoy from W Ibiza's very own 'Chiringuito', the brands elevated take on the quintessential beach bars of Ibiza.

To detox from the night before, guests can enjoy the spacious 4,000 square foot Away Spa with seven private treatment rooms and the brand's signature FIT gym experience. The 162 guestrooms and suites will bring a new level of eclectic luxury to the Isle, with beloved W comforts to ensure guests are fully recharged for the night ahead. With the brand's iconic Whatever/Whenever® service available 24/7, and the clued-in W Insider on hand to grant access to the hot-spots nobody knows about, guests will be able to have whatever they want, whenever they want it.

W Ibiza will join a portfolio of more than 50 W Hotels around the world, including recently opened locations such as W Shanghai – The Bund and W Goa. Spain is on track to boast four W Hotels by 2021 with the opening of W Madrid (2019), W Ibiza (2019) and W Marbella (2021) slated to join the acclaimed W Barcelona in redefining the country's hospitality scene. The hotel will also be the thirteenth W Escape, the brand's playfully luxe take on the traditional resort experience, which includes sand, ski and entertainment destinations around the world. Each W Escape provides a signature Sunset Beats ritual to warm up for the night ahead, while also offering epic experiences for adrenaline-seekers and lounge junkies alike (think shaman healings at W Bali or private DJ master classes at W Barcelona). W Hotels is on track to have 75 hotels globally by the end of 2020.

To get into the island spirit, check out the W Ibiza-inspired playlist, created by the brand's European Music Director, Kristina Dolgova, on Spotify today: http://whotels.ht/WIbizaPlaylist.

About W Hotels Worldwide

Born from the bold attitude and 24/7 culture of New York City, W Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., has disrupted and redefined the hospitality scene for nearly two decades. Trailblazing its way around the globe, with more than 50 hotels, W defies expectations and breaks the norms of traditional luxury wherever the iconic W sign lands. With a mission to fuel guests' lust for life, W ignites an obsessive desire to soak it in, live it up and hit repeat. The brand's provocative design, iconic Whatever/Whenever service and buzzing Living Rooms create an experience that is often copied but never matched. Innovative, inspiring and infectious, the brand's super-charged energy celebrates guests' endless appetite to discover what's new/next in each destination, to see more, feel more, go longer, stay later. W Hotels Worldwide is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Starwood Preferred Guest®. Members can now link accounts with Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information on W Hotels, visit whotels.com/theangle or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

