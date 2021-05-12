Quebec-Based Home Decor Manufacturer Launches Wall Stories - An Innovative Line of Interactive Wall Decals Featuring AR Technology

Wall Stories is the activity that parents have been looking for; an interactive experience that keeps kids engaged, entertained and educated in a way that feels like play. The easy-to-apply wall decals bring characters and stories to life through the use of its mobile app for larger-than-life fun! There are many ways to play, in any room of your choice whether it's the playroom, bedroom, classroom, doctor's office or living room. The brand features licensed characters from popular shows like Paw Patrol and Sesame Street, as well as the adorable animal friends from the Ludo Collection, designed by French artist, Ségo. The free Wall Stories app animates your characters and livens the room with the use of AR. The app is available for iOS on the Apple App Store and for Android via the Google Play Store.

"We are extremely excited to see children play, learn and explore with Wall Stories," says Élaine Paquin, Chief Executive Officer of Quinco & Cie. "With each of our interactive products, our goal is to help families introduce a love of learning and creativity within the home space. It's our hope to create an enjoyable, didactic experience that is as decorative as it is fun!"

In addition to the Augmented Reality feature, there are three additional modes for every Wall Story:

Story Mode invites children to read along with their smart devices like open picture books. Every story can be read or listened to in English or French!

Game Mode encourages educational play with games on the smart device. Each game is themed based on the aesthetic of the wall decal and includes 3 levels of difficulty for those who want an engaging experience.

Creative mode gives children the freedom to virtually personalize their own environment through the Wall Stories app's interactive augmented reality. In Creative Mode, children can design and create their own space for play.

To set up Wall Stories interactive room décor, simply apply the non-damaging wall decal onto a flat wall surface. Whether it's the playroom, bedroom, classroom, daycare or living room, Wall Stories is there to keep children engaged, entertained and educated in a way that feels like play!

Wall Stories are available online through Walmart, Indigo, Toys"R"Us Canada, Amazon.ca, and both online and in-store at Canadian Tire.

For more information, please visit: www.wallstories.com

About Wall Stories



From the passionate minds of interior design creatives, Quinco & Cie, comes the imaginative world of Wall Stories - a new line of interactive wall decals which brings beloved characters into children's homes! Wall Stories are easily applied with their wall-safe designs and introduce a story, game, and creative mode for children to play and explore in both English and French languages. Families can install the Wall Stories App onto their smart devices to watch characters from Sesame Street, Paw Patrol, and adorable animal friends from the Ludo collection come to life through AR technology.

About Quinco & Cie

Quinco & Cie is a proudly Canadian home decor design/manufacturer company that strives to surprise, innovate and reinvent the way families approach designing the home space. Since 1999, Quinco & Cie has housed the passion and creativity of interior design experts who are guided by a keen sense of excellence, innovation and entrepreneurship. Their mission is to bring this energy to families and creatives through their inspiring brands in Wall Stories, Högar Studio, and their widely successful market-leading product, Smart Tiles, which are available at over 3,600 points of sale on three continents.

SOURCE Wall Stories