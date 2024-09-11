Queclink Expands Its OBD Line with the GV500CNA, Designed for North American Markets

SHANGHAI, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Queclink, the world-leading IoT device and solution provider, announced the launch of its latest innovation, the GV500CNA. Building on the success of the GV500CG for the Latam market, the GV500CNA is a compact, cost-effective OBD tracker designed to meet North American businesses' needs.

Queclink Introduces New OBD Tracker GV500CNA for UBI and Car Leasing in North America

At one-third smaller than previous Queclink OBD products, the GV500CNA combines a compact, discreet design with durability and high performance. Equipped with a 4G LTE Cat 1 bis module, it delivers faster and more reliable network connectivity across North America, making it an ideal solution for UBI, car leasing, and fleet management applications.

The GV500CNA's plug-and-play design allows for quick installation, drawing power directly from the vehicle's battery via the OBD port—no manual charging required. Even if disconnected, the built-in backup battery ensures instant tamper alerts.

With BLE 5.1 support, the GV500CNA can communicate with other BLE-enabled devices, such as wireless relays, enabling advanced features like remote vehicle immobilization to prevent unauthorized use.

Tailored for a variety of applications, the GV500CNA excels in vehicle leasing and car-sharing scenarios. It offers real-time vehicle tracking, usage monitoring, and driving behavior analysis, helping businesses optimize fleet management and enhance security. Its compact design also boosts anti-theft measures.

For insurers, the GV500CNA provides precise data for UBI programs, enabling personalized insurance policies based on actual driving behavior. This improves customer satisfaction and helps insurers better assess risk and streamline claims processing.

The GV500CNA is also ideal for family vehicle monitoring, allowing parents to track and review driving behavior and vehicle usage, ensuring the safety of young drivers and providing comprehensive reports on vehicle activity.

"The GV500CNA is a game-changer, making IoT technology more reliable and affordable for our customers as Queclink expands its presence in North America," said Manny Hernandez, VP of North America at Queclink. "This cutting-edge device is tailored to meet the dynamic needs of fleet managers, insurers, and consumers alike by offering innovative, future-proof solutions that keep pace with the rapidly evolving market."

About Queclink

Since 2009 Queclink Wireless Solutions has been "Driving Smarter IoT".

Queclink designs and manufactures IoT hardware for global clients. With 61 million IoT devices shipped to over 140 countries, Queclink empowers data-driven solutions across transportation, mobility, networks, and agriculture.

For more information, visit Queclink's website or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.