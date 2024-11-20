Queclink Unveils GL533CG: The Waterproof LTE Cat 1 Asset Tracker with RF433 for Precise Asset Positioning and Stolen Cargo Recovery

SHANGHAI, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Queclink, a global leader in IoT and telematics solutions, today announces the launch of the GL533CG, a revolutionary waterproof LTE Cat 1 asset tracker equipped with RF433 and BLE technology. This cutting-edge device offers unmatched accuracy in asset positioning and robust stolen cargo recovery capabilities, providing businesses with an effective solution to safeguard their high-value assets across a wide range of industries.

The GL533CG Tracker Designed for Precise Asset Positioning and Stolen Cargo Recovery

The Queclink GL533CG is designed for demanding environments, combining compact size, rugged durability, and advanced connectivity. This versatile tracker is built with an IP67 waterproof rating, ensuring reliable performance in harsh outdoor conditions, including dust, rain, and extreme temperatures. Unlike traditional bulky trackers, the GL533CG offers a compact form factor that seamlessly integrates into asset management operations.

Its extended battery life, with up to 4 years of standby, ensures minimal maintenance and reduces the total cost of ownership—making it an ideal solution for fleet managers, logistics providers, and industries that rely on long-term asset monitoring.

The GL533CG supports LTE Cat 1 connectivity, providing fast and reliable data transmission for real-time location updates. And its RF433 transmission capabilities allow for high-precision tracking, particularly in areas where traditional GPS signals may be weak or obstructed. This advanced feature, combined with BLE 5.2, enhances the tracker's ability to provide proximity-based alerts and asset pairing, offering an even more sophisticated approach to asset security.

These technologies ensure that businesses can track assets with high accuracy, receive real-time location data, and monitor the movement of valuable cargo, ensuring enhanced security and quick recovery in the event of theft.

"The GL533CG offers advanced tracking and security features at an affordable price point," said Marcelo Orsi, Sales Director for LATAM region at Queclink. "Whether tracking vehicles, containers, or high-value cargo, we're confident the GL533CG will help businesses streamline operations and secure their assets more efficiently."

About Queclink

Founded in 2009, Queclink is a global leader in IoT and telematics solutions, offering innovative and reliable GPS tracking products for fleet management, asset tracking, and personal safety. With over 15 years of experience and an extensive portfolio of advanced tracking devices, Queclink is committed to delivering high-quality solutions that empower businesses to optimize operations, enhance security, and improve efficiency.

For more information, please visit www.queclink.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2564150/image.jpg