Quectel 5G Modules Selected by 100+ Global OEMs for 5G Designs

SHANGHAI, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, the leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, announced that the company's 5G cellular modules, from sub-6GHz to mmWave, have been selected by 100+ global OEMs spanning a broad spectrum of industries for their 5G designs and planning.

Among the first to offer 5G modules based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem, Quectel has been collaborating closely with ecosystem partners to bring this next-generation technology to commercial reality as early. Currently, engineering samples of the sub-6GHz modules RG500Q and RM500Q with built-in satellite positioning receivers are available to address 5G requirements and offer best-in-class wireless performance in responsiveness, speed and coverage to homes and businesses. The initial 5G applications empowered by Quectel 5G modules include the enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and fixed wireless access (FWA) scenarios such as CPE, gateways, ACPC as well as live streaming of ultra-high definition videos.

Meanwhile, Quectel mmWave modules are also ready to transform more vertical industries, with the RM510Q-GL module having completed the industry's first 5G data call in September, a testament to Quectel's leadership in 5G R&D capability and IoT innovations.

"As a world leader in mobile broadband technologies, we are proud that our 5G modules are bringing breakthrough wireless performance beyond speed. The widespread adoption of our 5G modules has enabled the industry's first wave of 5G use cases and is driving more IoT innovations," said Patrick Qian, CEO, Quectel. "Due to the simple-to-integrate designs, reliable performance and comprehensive product portfolio, Quectel has proved to be a reliable partner of global OEMs."

Quectel is showcasing 5G modules at the Qualcomm 5G Summit in Barcelona, October 14-16, and MWC Los Angeles (Booth No. 1236), October 22-24, 2019.

