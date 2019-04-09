Quectel Artificial Intelligence SC66 Module Enters Engineering Sample Stage

SHANGHAI, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, the world leading cellular module vendor, announced that its SC66 Artificial Intelligence (AI) module has entered Engineering Sample stage ahead of ISC West 2019. Customers and Ecosystem Partners are encouraged to contact regional sales managers for samples or visit Quectel's ISC West booth #34072 for more information April 10-12 in Las Vegas.

In addition to what Quectel offers in its previous series of Smart Modules (SC20 and SC600T/Y), SC66 is particularly equipped with Neural Processing Engine based on Qualcomm SDM660 chipset. SC66 features 8 Kryo260 cores (custom design, 64-Bit capable) that are divided into two clusters: a fast cluster of four cores with up to 2.2GHz and a power saving efficiency cluster with up to 1.8GHz. In addition to the 8 CPU cores, the SC66 integrates an Adreno 512 GPU with an LPDDR4X memory controller (dual-channel 1866 MHz). AI Engine's hardware includes a Hexagon Vector Processor, Adreno GPU (Graphics Processing Uni, as workhorse of the AI) and Kryo CPU.

AI requires complex software algorithms and very high computational power, which used to be extremely resource-intensive and therefore unaffordable for many IoT applications. Nevertheless, as a revolutionary product, SC66 is going to change the paradigm by offering "Embedded AI". This brings about the next trend, the so called 'Cloud to the Edge' or 'Edge/Fog Computing' which means shifting part or whole processes to the devices rather than the Cloud. SC66 is going to unlock endless opportunities in the AI-IoT industry.

The full release is available on Quectel website: https://www.quectel.com/infocenter/news/480.htm

