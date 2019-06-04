Queen Andrea Takes Over Iconic Houston Bowery Wall

The latest installation at the Houston Bowery Wall will be presented by Citi as part of a continued partnership between Goldman Global Arts and the leading global bank. For five years, Citi has been the presenting sponsor of Wynwood Walls , the famed epicenter of Miami's Wynwood Arts District renowned for its continually evolving collection of curated street art. Similar to Miami, the Bowery Wall Mural partnership will include a design by Queen Andrea, curated by Goldman Global Arts, that will adorn 300 Citi Bikes and 25 Citi Bike kiosks across NYC from June to October.

Queen Andrea's Believe mural is a celebration of the diversity and vibrancy of urban life in New York City. The inspiration behind the mural is a combination of juxtaposing patterns, detailed color fields and dynamic geometric shapes that convey the excitement of city life. Queen Andrea's Believe typography messaging is a focal point painted in bright colors, along with "Love More" on the lower right corner at street level -- both encouraging messages to stay positive and believe in what inspires viewers the most.

"We are thrilled to help bring Queen Andrea's inspiring work to the streets of New York," said Jennifer Breithaupt, Global Consumer Banking CMO at Citi. "As a brand committed to advancing gender equity and welcoming what's next, we are extremely proud to highlight such a talented female artist who is breaking new ground and showing that anything is possible."

The Houston Bowery Wall has been the canvas for the work of some of the world's most prominent artists, including Banksy, Shepard Fairey, Os Gemeos, Swoon, Aiko, Ron English and Lakwena, among others.

The Houston Bowery Wall is located at 76 E Houston St, New York, NY 10012. For more information follow @goldmanglobalarts on Instagram.

