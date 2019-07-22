Queen Beauty Universe Makes US Debut in Southeast Florida

MIAMI, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International beauty and modeling competition – Queen Beauty Universe set for July 28, 2019 at Miami's JL Knight Center who last hosted a major beauty pageant 24 years ago – the Miss Universe pageant in 1985.

Originating from Spain, the nearly decade-old Queen Beauty Universe competition known by Hispanic and Latino communities around the world as La Reina Belleza Universo, was recently acquired by a US beauty brand marketing company Brodeur Kazanjian Beauty & Fashion in collaboration with international model and talent management company J. Severin Talent.

Show Host Dayana Mendoza

Dubbed, "the pageant for models", Queen Beauty Universe has been described by industry insiders as where Top Model / Next Top Model meets Miss Universe. The show will be hosted by Venezuelan model, actress and former Miss Universe Dayana Mendoza and Miami-based Venezuelan actor Willy Martin known for hosting EVTV Miami show Chic Al Dia and as a member of the cast of Telemundo's popular telenovela Betty en NY.

Partner hotel The Hyatt Regency Miami will host 30 contestants from Europe, South America, North America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia. The contestants – models, actresses, TV hosts and performing artists - will compete in swimsuit, spokesmodel and couture gown competitions for a chance to win a cash and prize package valued at nearly $75k that includes modeling contracts, brand collaborations, TV hosting and other opportunities.

"We chose Miami for several important reasons. First, I was born here, and a lot of my family still lives in the area, so it was important to me to bring a business that I love to a city that I love," said Thom Brodeur-Kazanjian, CEO of Queen Beauty Universe. Also, Miami is where the African American, Latino, Afro-Latino and Afro-Caribbean cultures and communities converge in a really special and unique way unlike anywhere else in the United States, and quite possibly the world. These cultures are big consumers of beauty pageants and love to celebrate beauty, unapologetically. Since that's what our brand is about, Miami is the right home for us," said Brodeur-Kazanjian.

Headlining the show are Puerto Rican Hip Pop artist Estacks and Broadway Showtune vocalist Morgane Grace. A special guest appearance will be made by model & actor Jordan Kimball best known for his appearances on ABC's hit shows The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

Celebrity judges responsible for selecting the next Queen Beauty Universe include: Original supermodel, beauty expert and TV host Kim Alexis, former Miss USA and Miss Universe finalist Gretchen Polhemus-Jensen, former Miss Universe Michelle McLean-Bailey, former Miss United States & Miss World finalist Elizabeth Safrit, trainer to the New England Patriots' cheerleading team Andy Berler, Venezuelan-born creative artist, tastemaker and lifestyle brand expert Luis Serrano and Bravo TV hit show Below Deck Mediterranean cast member Kasey Cohen.

The 2019 Queen Beauty Universe pageant is being produced by award-winning producer Bonnie Brennan of BSquared Productions. Credits include producing, writing and directing for networks including: Bravo, Discovery, TLC, History, CMT, ESPN, Nat Geo and others. Work includes dozens of popular series including Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – Making the Team.

No stranger to the beauty competition business, Miami has notably hosted another well-known beauty competition – the iconic Miss Universe pageant – a record 14 times including from 1960 – 1971, 1984, 1985 and 2014.

"Our goal in bringing Queen Beauty Universe to the USA for the first time in its history, is to establish a foundation for this international beauty brand in what we feel is one of the most cosmopolitan destinations in the world and certainly in the US, Brodeur-Kazanjian said. What was my home for a while as a young boy will become the permanent home for the company in the near future."

Queen Beauty Universe tickets are available at Ticketmaster.

