Queen Latifah and Bernie Williams star in "Beyond Breathless" documentary on A&E

"My mom struggled with scleroderma especially after it progressed to her lungs and that made it difficult for her to breathe," said Queen Latifah. "Anything my mom could do to help someone else have an easier journey with their disease, she wanted to be a part of – so it's important for me to carry on my mom's mission. My hope is that for those living with this disease or caring for someone they love that they know they're not alone in this fight."

ILD encompass more than 200 lung disorders that can lead to pulmonary fibrosis – an irreversible scarring of lung tissue that negatively impacts lung function. Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and scleroderma-associated ILD, also known as systemic sclerosis-associated ILD (SSc-ILD), are two common types of ILD. Symptoms include breathlessness and a dry, persistent cough. To learn more about ILD, visit LungsandYou.com .

"When my dad was diagnosed with IPF – a type of ILD – we had never heard of it before," said Bernie Williams, who narrates the documentary. "I wish we had the information and resources that are now available to families facing this devastating diagnosis which is why it means so much to me to be a part of this documentary, and I know it would mean a lot to my dad."

Because the symptoms of ILD are similar to those of other, more common respiratory conditions, it can can be confused with COPD and asthma. For example, over 50 percent of IPF cases are initially misdiagnosed.

"Our hope is that through 'Beyond Breathless' we can educate people about interstitial lung disease and encourage those experiencing symptoms to get an earlier and accurate diagnosis," said Al Masucci, vice president, ILD Business Unit, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. "We are proud to have worked with so many inspiring individuals in the ILD community to bring this powerful documentary to life."

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Making new and better medicines for humans and animals is at the heart of what we do. Our mission is to create breakthrough therapies that change lives. Since its founding in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim is independent and family-owned. We have the freedom to pursue our long-term vision, looking ahead to identify the health challenges of the future and targeting those areas of need where we can do the most good.

As a world-leading, research-driven pharmaceutical company, more than 51,000 employees create value through innovation daily for our three business areas: Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. In 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of around $21.3 billion (19 billion euros). Our significant investment of over $3.9 billion (3.5 billion euros) in R&D drives innovation, enabling the next generation of medicines that save lives and improve quality of life.

We realize more scientific opportunities by embracing the power of partnership and diversity of experts across the life-science community. By working together, we accelerate the delivery of the next medical breakthrough that will transform the lives of patients now, and in generations to come.

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., based in Ridgefield, CT, is the largest U.S. subsidiary of Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation and is part of the Boehringer Ingelheim group of companies. In addition, there are Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health in Duluth, GA and Boehringer Ingelheim Fremont, Inc. in Fremont, CA.

Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to improving lives and strengthening our communities. Please visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.us/csr to learn more about Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.us, or follow us on Twitter @BoehringerUS.

