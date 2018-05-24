Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

Latifah rocked the house with her incredible interpretation of the Weather Girls classic "It's Raining Men," while Elliott had a chance to live out his rock star fantasies performing Whitesnake's arena anthem "Here I Go Again," all performed with back-up dancers from Carnival Horizon's Playlist Productions to a packed house in the Liquid Lounge.

But the big winner was St. Jude Children's Research Hospital which received a $100,000 donation from Carnival representing monies raised from various fundraisers, both onboard and ashore. The funds continue the line's ongoing support of St. Jude with more than $16 million raised in the fight against childhood cancer since the partnership began in 2010.

"Carnival Horizon's naming ceremony was one of our best yet, with Queen Latifah carrying out her duties as godmother then battling it out with Super Bowl champion Jake Elliott of my hometown Philadelphia Eagles in an entertaining Lip Sync Battle," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "We were also delighted to showcase the wonderfully talented children from St. Jude whose artwork on the Dreamscape will be forever associated with this spectacular ship," she added.

Added Latifah, "My time aboard Carnival Horizon was nothing short of incredible. In addition to having the honor of serving as the ship's godmother, meeting the amazing kids from St. Jude and their families and squaring off against Jake in an all-out Lip Sync Battle is certainly something I will always cherish."

"This is an absolute thrill for our patients and their families to have their artwork featured as a permanent display on this magnificent ship," said Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "The ongoing support of Carnival team members and their customers around the globe for our lifesaving mission plays a critical role in advancing research and treatment for pediatric cancer and other life-threatening diseases."

As the newest ship in the fleet, Carnival Horizon introduces several innovations, including the first-ever Dr. Seuss water park, a new teppanyaki venue, and Smokehouse Brewhouse, a unique dining concept that combines real deal BBQ favorites created by Food Network star and longtime partner Guy Fieri, along with four craft beers brewed on board by brewmaster Colin Presby.

The second in the line's Vista-class series, Carnival Horizon also includes features like SkyRide, an IMAX Theatre, a Havana section with its own Cuban-themed bar and pool, and Family Harbor with extra-roomy staterooms and the Family Harbor Lounge.

Carnival Horizon kicks off a summer schedule from New York with a four-day cruise to Bermuda departing later today. The ship will operate four-day Bermuda and eight-day Caribbean departures from New York through September then reposition to Miami for year-round six- and eight-day Caribbean cruises beginning later that month.

