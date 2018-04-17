Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai

QE2 was launched by Her Majesty the Queen in 1967 and was the Cunard flagship liner (a role she relinquished to Queen Mary 2 in May 2004), undertaking 25 world cruises, crossing the Atlantic more than 800 times and carrying more than 2.5 million passengers. QE2 is owned by PCFC Hotels - part of the Dubai government's Ports, Customs and Free Zones Corporation and will reside permanently at Mina Rashid, Dubai.

"On behalf of Cunard, we are so excited for our guests sailing on Queen Mary 2 to be of the first to board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai," said Josh Leibowitz, senior vice president, Cunard North America. "QE2 holds a very special place in Cunard's history, and we hope that the ship will continue to be enjoyed by many guests to come."

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Consultant, call Cunard Line at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

For travel agents interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSource or call Cunard toll free at 1-800-528-6273.

Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards and 'Best World Cruise Itineraries' and 'Best Trans-Atlantic Itineraries' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2016 Readers Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

Media Assets

Cunard photography is available online at https://cunard.assetbank-server.com.

Email: press@cunard.com

Password: Cunard1

For additional information about Cunard, contact:

Jackie Chase, Cunard, 661-753-1035, jchase@cunard.com

Maria Andriano, MGA Media Group, 212-251-1015, maria@mgamediagroup.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/queen-mary-2-guests-to-be-first-to-board-the-qe2-hotel-in-dubai-300630870.html

SOURCE Cunard Line

Related Links

http://www.cunard.com

