Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment Opposes Skill Game Ban

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment (QVS) released the following statement regarding legislative efforts to ban skill games:

"Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment strongly disagrees with efforts to ban our legal skill games. While we understand and share the legislature's concern with the proliferation and operation of illegal slot machines, we believe the better solution would be to regulate and tax the skill game industry. Regulation and taxation of the skill game industry will protect Virginia jobs, eliminate the proliferation of illegal slot machines and provide hundreds of millions of dollars to the Commonwealth in additional tax revenue.

"Our team is committed to continuing to work on a path with the administration and the state legislature to regulate and tax the skill game industry. Our independent economic study shows that our industry, if regulated and taxed, will provide well over $300 million in recurring revenue to the Commonwealth each year. Revenue that Governor Ralph Northam has included in his budget as a means to provide much needed financial support to Virginia schools and children.

"Make no mistake about it, a ban on skill games will result in significant job loss in the restaurant, bar and convenience store industry and puts countless small businesses in jeopardy of closing. The skill game industry impacts thousands of Virginia small businesses and a ban will hurt many in the Commonwealth. In contrast, the Commonwealth is advancing plans to legalize casino gaming backed by big out-of-state corporations. Legislators are currently putting the interests of Las Vegas casino owners over Virginia small business owners.

"Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment stands ready to protect the countless small businesses and jobs that depend on our legal skill games."

QVS is headquartered in Henrico, Virginia and has been operating in the Commonwealth since 2017. Before placing our games in the market, QVS received letters of approval from the Bureau of Alcohol and Beverage Control and met with nearly all commonwealth attorneys before placing our games in the market. We currently have over 7,000 games across Virginia in over 2,000 locations. Our company and our customers abide by a strict code of conduct that prohibits mini-casino environments and limits most locations by contract to no more than five games. Additionally, we employ significant measures to ensure that no one under the age of 18 plays our games. Over the past three years, revenue from Queen games has helped hundreds of small businesses, produced millions of dollars in tax revenue and allowed us to make over $1.5 million in donations to various charities and non-profits across Virginia.

SOURCE Pace-O-Matic

