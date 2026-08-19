Get 50% off your "Martech Solution" that causes you problems. Email [email protected]

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Queen One, the visionary commerce innovator of the industry's first fully AI-governed Commerce CRM, today announced $25 million in new funding from Mercury Fund, Full In, Connecticut Innovations, CP Overture, Charge Ventures, Inspired Capital, and existing investors, bringing total funding to more than $37.5 million in external venture investment and performance-based incentives. The capital infusion unlocks the company's next phase of growth, which includes scaling its commercial organization, accelerating investments across its AI Infrastructure for Commerce, and launching its new advertising business.

Queen One was founded by ex-Wunderkind executives Ryan Urban and Maricor Resente, who generated over $35 billion of attributed revenue for clients. The platform is the AI infrastructure for commerce, delivering a new generation of commerce technology that achieves undeniable performance while reducing technology costs by 50–75%.

Dedicated Capital for Acquisitions and Commercial Expansion

Commercial expansion of the company's go-to-market organization and accelerated launch of advertising business under leadership of Andres Moran, former Head of Wunderkind's advertising business.

The Queen One Transition Program, a guaranteed-AI migration offering for brands operating on legacy commerce platforms. A 50-75% cost reduction and 50-75% top-line increase.

A dedicated acquisition reserve for commerce and martech assets in transition (technology, client contracts, and teams), where a transaction serves clients better than continued uncertainty and unwieldy legacy technology.

The Transition Program

Effective immediately, brands migrating from any legacy commerce platform receive:

Data migration at no cost, managed by a dedicated Transition Desk;

Implementation fees waived in full;

A 24-month price lock at Queen One's standard rates: 50–75% below prevailing legacy platform pricing;

The program is open to clients of any legacy platform, including platforms undergoing ownership transitions, restructurings, or reductions in investment.

"Are you a brand? Do you want 50% more email and text revenue at 50-75% lower cost? Email [email protected], with subject line "Never Pay Full Price,' tell them Maricor sent you," said Maricor Resente, Founder and COO of Queen One.

Blair Garrou, Founder and Managing Partner at Mercury Fund said, "Ryan was the pioneer behind the launch of identity resolution and effective use of email and text marketing to drive profitable revenue for ecommerce brands. For larger brands, these savings can be upwards of 60-80% or $5–10 million per year, while increasing topline performance. Every ecommerce company should be evaluating modern AI stack vendors, and Mercury believes Queen One is in the best position to win."

Memoirs & Acquisitions

"For Queen One, when we say LFG, the 'G' stands for GROW," said Ryan Urban, Founder and CEO of Queen One. "We have a powerful and disciplined team that is resolute on having the dominant offering. There's enterprise, there's beyond enterprise, and there's Queen One technology. This star team invented identity resolution, and now we have by far the best-in-class recognition stack and network."

"In terms of acquisitions, we see potential in previously formidable companies with the absence of great leadership. Queen One has the leading platform and the unified leadership vessel to acquire many of these yesteryear companies."

Casting

Queen One is opening 44 positions immediately across commerce sales, advertising sales, client growth, marketing, and engineering ([email protected]).

Traction and Team

In just over a year since its first institutional round, Queen One has launched the industry's first fully AI-governed Commerce CRM, signed more than 300 launch partners, scaled to a team of more than 140, and opened its 30,000-square-foot headquarters, the Rise and Fly Vision Centre, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Andres Moran, who built the original publisher technology platform for Wunderkind, recently joined as Head of Advertising, bringing longstanding relationships with the world's leading publishers and brands.

"I've spent my career working alongside the world's leading advertisers and publishers—and they're all looking for what's next," said Andres Moran, Head of Advertising at Queen One. "What we're building at Queen One is unlike anything I've seen. We're creating a commercial ecosystem that brings brands, advertisers, and publishers together in a beautiful, performance-driven way. The industry is about to experience something very special. We expect to power 25-50% of revenue for the ComScore 250. We're here."

About Queen One:

Queen One is the AI infrastructure for commerce. We built the industry's first fully AI-governed Commerce CRM, powered by 30+ specialized AI models, algorithmic decision-making, and individualized streams for every consumer. By connecting recognition, product intelligence, creative intelligence, CRM, advertising, and the consumer experience in one platform, Queen One drives undeniable performance while reducing costs for brands.

Headquartered in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the Rise and Fly Vision Centre is Queen One's home—the best place to work, build, and host events. To stay connected with the Queen One team and learn more about what's next, visit queen.one.

Media Contact: Megan Kresinske: [email protected]

SOURCE Queen One