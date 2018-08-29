Queens Endoscopy Celebrates National ASC Month

During National ASC Month, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) celebrate the high-quality care they provide to surgical patients across the country—giving community members and public officials an inside look at the patient-centered services ASCs offer and insight as to why more patients and doctors are choosing these medical facilities for their health care needs. For many patients, ASCs offer a better way to have outpatient surgery. These physician-driven facilities put the patient—not the institution—at the center of the care.

National ASC Month is made possible by the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association (ASCA); this national membership association represents ASCs and provides advocacy and resources to assist centers. At ASCA, they develop and maintain working relationships with legislative and regulatory bodies in order to facilitate visits such as the one from the Senator.

"We are honored that Senator Avella has taken an interest in our center and look forward to showing him around, as well as meeting our staff and providers. We all work very hard to provide the highest quality care to our community of patients and appreciate the opportunity to discuss the value Queens Endoscopy brings to the area with this distinguished public official," said a center representative.

Queens Endoscopy is a state-of-the-art ambulatory endoscopy center dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare service, patient care and operational excellence. Since the center opened in April 2013, it has serviced over 60,000 patients in the New York area. Queens Endoscopy ASC, LLC, is accredited by the Joint Commission and is recognized by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy for promoting quality in endoscopy. Located in Fresh Meadows, NY, the center is ideally positioned for patients in the surrounding community. Queens Endoscopy takes pride in working with the community, they have partnered with community centers throughout Queens and Brooklyn to offer colonoscopy screenings at no charge for uninsured patients who do not have the ability to pay; over 100 charity care procedures have been performed this year alone. QEC's dedicated staff members ensure the patients will experience a safe and clean place to have their procedures done. The center consists of ten of Queen's leading gastroenterologists who perform diagnostic and therapeutic gastrointestinal endoscopic services in an Article 28-licensed facility. QEC includes five procedure rooms, a pre-op area and a recovery area. Queens Endoscopy is equipped to handle all gastroenterology needs. The center offers a range of procedures to assist patients in identifying an illness or treating a condition.

