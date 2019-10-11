Queens of the Stone Age Four Interscope Studio Albums Reissued On 180-Gram Vinyl
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over nearly two decades, Queens of the Stone Age have built a powerful and distinctive body of work that marks QOTSA as one of rock's most consistently audacious outfits. The band's reputation was built on its early hot streak of four smash releases: Rated R, Songs For The Deaf, Lullabies to Paralyze and Era Vulgaris. Interscope Records/UMe adds an exciting new chapter to QOTSA's catalog with high-quality 180gram vinyl editions of Rated R and Songs For The Deaf on November 22, 2019, and Lullabies to Paralyze and Era Vulgaris on December 20, 2019.
In 2000, Queens of the Stone Age achieved a creative and commercial breakthrough with their major-label debut Rated R, featuring the breakout tracks "The Lost Art of Keeping A Secret" and "Feel Good Hit of the Summer." This new LP edition marks Rated R's first U.S. vinyl pressing, and is the first vinyl edition worldwide to feature the album's original blue artwork. This LP augments the original album with the international bonus track "Ode To Clarissa," as well as a unique 12"x24" insert.
2002's Songs For The Deaf became QOTSA's first Gold album in the U.S. and their first platinum seller in Britain and Canada, spawning the hits "No One Knows," "Go with the Flow" and "First It Giveth." The musical cast includes guest drummer Dave Grohl, who put his own band Foo Fighters on temporary hold to record and tour with Queens of the Stone Age. Songs For The Deaf's new vinyl edition is a two-LP set with a gatefold jacket and a 12"x12" insert, with the album's original red background and black graphics/text art making its first-ever LP appearance. Vinyl Me, Please will be featuring an exclusive vinyl edition for Songs For The Deaf in November, stay tuned for more info.
Queens of the Stone Age's 2005 release Lullabies to Paralyze debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard album charts. Along with the hits "Little Sister" and "Burn the Witch," Lullabies to Paralyze features guest appearances by Jack Black, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Shirley Manson of Garbage and Jesse Hughes of the Eagles of Death Metal. The new vinyl release of Lullabies to Paralyze features a gatefold jacket with the album's original album art in the U.S. for the first time, and includes the original three vinyl bonus tracks: "Infinity," "Like A Drug" and "Precious And Grace."
2007's Era Vulgaris finds QOTSA touching on a variety of styles, incorporating electronic and acoustic textures alongside the band's trademark heavy rock crunch. The album includes such fan favorites as "Sick, Sick, Sick," "3's & 7's" and "Make It Wit Chu," with guest appearances by Julian Casablancas of The Strokes and frequent QOTSA collaborator Mark Lanegan. The previous LP edition was on 3x 10" LPs, this LP edition marks the first-ever release of Era Vulgaris on 12" vinyl.
RATED R
Side A
Feel Good Hit Of The Summer
The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret
Leg Of Lamb
Auto Pilot
Better Living Through Chemistry
Monsters In The Parasol
Quick And The Pointless
Side B
In The Fade
Tension Head
Lightning Song
I Think I Lost My Headache
Ode To Clarissa (International Vinyl Bonus)
SONGS FOR THE DEAF
Side A
You Think I Ain't Worth A Dollar, But I Feel Like A Millionaire
No One Knows
First It Giveth
Song For The Dead
Side B
The Sky Is Fallin'
Six Shooter
Hangin' Tree
Go With The Flow
Gonna Leave You
Side C
Do It Again
God Is In The Radio
Another Love Song
Side D
Song For The Deaf
Mosquito Song
LULLABIES TO PARALYZE
Side A
This Lullaby
Medication
Everybody Knows That You Are Insane
Tangled Up In Plaid
Burn The Witch
Side B
In My Head
Little Sister
I Never Came
Someone's In The Wolf
Side C
Infinity (Vinyl Bonus Track)
The Blood Is Love
Like A Drug (Vinyl Bonus Track)
Skin On Skin
Side D
Broken Box
Precious And Grace (Vinyl Bonus Track)
"You Got A Killer Scene There Man..."
Long Slow Goodbye
ERA VULGARIS
Side A
Turnin' On The Screw
Sick, Sick, Sick
I'm Designer
Into The Hollow
Misfit Love
Running Joke (Exclusive Vinyl Track)
Side B
Battery Acid
Make It Wit Chu
3's & 7's
Suture Up Your Future
River In The Road
Run, Pig, Run
