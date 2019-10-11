Queens of the Stone Age Four Interscope Studio Albums Reissued On 180-Gram Vinyl

In 2000, Queens of the Stone Age achieved a creative and commercial breakthrough with their major-label debut Rated R, featuring the breakout tracks "The Lost Art of Keeping A Secret" and "Feel Good Hit of the Summer." This new LP edition marks Rated R's first U.S. vinyl pressing, and is the first vinyl edition worldwide to feature the album's original blue artwork. This LP augments the original album with the international bonus track "Ode To Clarissa," as well as a unique 12"x24" insert.

2002's Songs For The Deaf became QOTSA's first Gold album in the U.S. and their first platinum seller in Britain and Canada, spawning the hits "No One Knows," "Go with the Flow" and "First It Giveth." The musical cast includes guest drummer Dave Grohl, who put his own band Foo Fighters on temporary hold to record and tour with Queens of the Stone Age. Songs For The Deaf's new vinyl edition is a two-LP set with a gatefold jacket and a 12"x12" insert, with the album's original red background and black graphics/text art making its first-ever LP appearance. Vinyl Me, Please will be featuring an exclusive vinyl edition for Songs For The Deaf in November, stay tuned for more info.

Queens of the Stone Age's 2005 release Lullabies to Paralyze debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard album charts. Along with the hits "Little Sister" and "Burn the Witch," Lullabies to Paralyze features guest appearances by Jack Black, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Shirley Manson of Garbage and Jesse Hughes of the Eagles of Death Metal. The new vinyl release of Lullabies to Paralyze features a gatefold jacket with the album's original album art in the U.S. for the first time, and includes the original three vinyl bonus tracks: "Infinity," "Like A Drug" and "Precious And Grace."

2007's Era Vulgaris finds QOTSA touching on a variety of styles, incorporating electronic and acoustic textures alongside the band's trademark heavy rock crunch. The album includes such fan favorites as "Sick, Sick, Sick," "3's & 7's" and "Make It Wit Chu," with guest appearances by Julian Casablancas of The Strokes and frequent QOTSA collaborator Mark Lanegan. The previous LP edition was on 3x 10" LPs, this LP edition marks the first-ever release of Era Vulgaris on 12" vinyl.

RATED R

Side A

Feel Good Hit Of The Summer

The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret

Leg Of Lamb

Auto Pilot

Better Living Through Chemistry

Monsters In The Parasol

Quick And The Pointless

Side B

In The Fade

Tension Head

Lightning Song

I Think I Lost My Headache

Ode To Clarissa (International Vinyl Bonus)

SONGS FOR THE DEAF

Side A

You Think I Ain't Worth A Dollar, But I Feel Like A Millionaire

No One Knows

First It Giveth

Song For The Dead

Side B

The Sky Is Fallin'

Six Shooter

Hangin' Tree

Go With The Flow

Gonna Leave You

Side C

Do It Again

God Is In The Radio

Another Love Song

Side D

Song For The Deaf

Mosquito Song

LULLABIES TO PARALYZE

Side A

This Lullaby

Medication

Everybody Knows That You Are Insane

Tangled Up In Plaid

Burn The Witch

Side B

In My Head

Little Sister

I Never Came

Someone's In The Wolf

Side C

Infinity (Vinyl Bonus Track)

The Blood Is Love

Like A Drug (Vinyl Bonus Track)

Skin On Skin

Side D

Broken Box

Precious And Grace (Vinyl Bonus Track)

"You Got A Killer Scene There Man..."

Long Slow Goodbye

ERA VULGARIS

Side A

Turnin' On The Screw

Sick, Sick, Sick

I'm Designer

Into The Hollow

Misfit Love

Running Joke (Exclusive Vinyl Track)

Side B

Battery Acid

Make It Wit Chu

3's & 7's

Suture Up Your Future

River In The Road

Run, Pig, Run

