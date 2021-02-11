Queensboro FC Announces Joma Sport as Official Partner and Founding Kit Sponsor of Club's Inaugural Youth Academy

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Queensboro FC (QBFC) today announced Joma Sport as the Official Partner and Founding Kit Sponsor of the QBFC Academy, which kicks off its inaugural season this Spring. The QBFC partnership with Joma marks the international sports apparel company's expansion to the U.S. market.

The leading Spanish sports brand has entered into a one-year agreement with QBFC to supply training and gameday kits, and related apparel, for its academy players, coaches and sporting staff. The QBFC Academy is a development system for the club's professional team, Queensboro FC, which will make its debut in the United Soccer League (USL) in March 2022.

QBFC and Joma Sport share the vision of uniting communities through the global sport of soccer, anchored by a commitment to equality and diversity. The partnership will feature products and programming designed to create positive community impact, at a time when sports is essential to bring hope and healing to families dealing with the ongoing health and economic crisis.

The Joma-produced QBFC Community Kit is a specially-designed jersey that features a custom, front-and-center "Healthcare Heroes" logo created in partnership with frontline workers and medical professionals who have fought tirelessly against the COVID-19 pandemic. The QBFC Community Kit will be worn in gameday competition by the QBFC Academy, and will be available for purchase online starting March 9th at the QBFC Team Shop . Sales proceeds will raise money for hospitals in Queens.

"We are proud to have a founding kit partner in Joma Sport, a brand with tremendous heritage in soccer," says Adam Behnke, Chief Business Officer at QBFC. "They are committed to growing the game globally - from community to clubhouse - and play a vital role in the building of QBFC, which starts with the Academy team. As the only pro team in America sponsored by Joma Sport, our players and fans look forward to wearing the brand both on and off the pitch!"

"We are thrilled to be working with QBFC, and in particular its Academy, to strengthen our commitment to the sport and help elevate young players who represent the future of football," says Alfonso Flores, Head of International Sponsorship at Joma Sport. "In addition, the United States is a strategic market for Joma Sport, and QBFC offers it all - global reach, local sensibility, diverse communities, and passionate fans. The club is a perfect complement to our already strong roster of football and futsal teams throughout the world. Welcome to the family QBFC!"

Other professional soccer teams around the world sponsored by Joma Sport are: Villarreal CF (Spain), CD Leganes (Spain), Getafe CF (Spain), SD Eibar (Spain), Toulouse FC (France), Le Havre AC (France), Swansea City AFC (Wales), Torino FC (Italy), Atalanta BC (Italy), Cruz Azul FC (Mexico), TSG Hoffenheim (Germany), RSC Anderlecht (Belgium), and national football teams such as Ukraine, Honduras and Romania, among others.

ABOUT QUEENSBORO FC

Queensboro FC is the newest professional men's soccer team in Queens, New York. The club will start playing in the 2022 season of the USL Championship, the top tier of the United Soccer League (USL). Queens, often called the "diversity capital of the world", is home to over 2 million residents, 150 nationalities and 130 languages across more than 90 distinct neighborhoods and 100 square miles. With soccer as Queens' most popular sport – Queensboro FC aims to embrace and unite "the world's borough" and honor the beautiful game in the streets, in the parks, in the community – and soon, on the pitch in its own stadium. Queensboro FC stands for more than sports, it is a movement for unifying people across the world. For more information about Queensboro FC visit: www.queensborofc.com .

ABOUT JOMA SPORT

Joma Sport is a Spanish company dedicated to the manufacturing and merchandising of sports footwear and apparel, leader in Spain and 'top ten' worldwide, currently operating in more than 110 countries. The company is present in every major football league in the world, in every international competition, including the World Cup. Today, it has more than 300 professional teams around the world. The brand Joma also offers its image to other sports such as athletics, with the sponsorship of the Spanish Athletics Team, Morocco, Romania, Mexico; in tennis, with Pablo Carreño, Marco Cecchinato, Iván Dodig, among others; in rugby with sponsoring the Spanish team; handball, with Spain, Croatia, Russia, Belarus, Poland and Slovenia; and large organizations such as the Olympic Committees of Spain, Portugal, Guatemala, Bulgaria among others. For more information on Joma, visit: https://www.joma-sport.com.

