Queensboro FC Welcomes Aly Wagner to Ownership Group

Aly was the previous US Women's National Team #10 midfielder who won two Olympic Gold Medals and two FIFA World Cup Bronze Medals over her 10 years representing the US. She retired in 2010 after a seven year professional career that took her to San Diego Spirit, Boston Breakers, Olympique Lyonnais, and Los Angeles Sol. An accomplished broadcasting soccer analyst, Wagner currently works at Fox Sports and CBS Sports, covering both men's and women's soccer. During the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Wagner made history as the first woman ever to call a men's FIFA World Cup match, which included 2 quarterfinals, on US English-language television.

"Queensboro FC has a great approach and mission to engage with the local community, and the right group of people to make this club a sporting and commercial success," says Wagner. "My role is not only to help build the club from the ground up, but also to help create additional paths for young players to develop in the sport. It has always been my passion to guide and mentor the next generation, giving every kid a chance to play, train, compete - and potentially turn pro. Certainly, the attention, resources, and coverage of soccer in America has grown immensely since my own playing days, and I am here to help the sport continue to prosper."

Wagner acknowledges the importance of soccer in Queens - a borough rich in history, culture, and diversity - where sports can play a central role in uniting communities. Queensboro FC is committed to help New York City come back stronger - together - especially after once being considered the epicenter of COVID-19.

"Aly's career in soccer has been such an inspiration and she brings tremendous value to our ownership group," says Jonathan Krane. "I am looking forward to working closely with Aly to build, and make history, with Queensboro FC. It is an extremely exciting time for our club and I am proud to call her a partner. Our team will make a difference in the world through soccer."

Queensboro FC is currently preparing for its inaugural 2021 QBFC Academy season, where U19 players will have the opportunity to represent the club and compete in the USL Academy League. The QBFC Academy is a developmental system that provides these young players with a "pathway to the pros" and an opportunity to play for the QBFC professional team in the inaugural March 2022 season and beyond.

ABOUT QUEENSBORO FC

Queensboro FC is the newest professional men's soccer team in Queens, New York. The club will start playing in the 2022 season of the USL Championship, the top tier of the United Soccer League (USL). Queens, often called the "diversity capital of the world", is home to over 2 million residents, 150 nationalities and 130 languages across more than 90 distinct neighborhoods and 100 square miles. With soccer as Queens' most popular sport – Queensboro FC aims to embrace and unite "the world's borough" and honor the beautiful game in the streets, in the parks, in the community – and soon, on the pitch in its own stadium. Queensboro FC stands for more than sports, it is a movement for unifying people across the world. For more information about Queensboro FC visit: www.queensborofc.com .

