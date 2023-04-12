QueensGiant Assists SMT Raise Equity Capital to Commence Auto Lending

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMT Financial, a non-prime auto lender based in South Florida, announced it closed an equity investment to commence lending operations through their network of over one thousand car dealers. This new equity investment will help finance operations as well as provide capital for a credit facility to grow the business. Advising on the transaction was the NY-based boutique QueensGiant.

"We could not be more excited about the opportunity to start lending again. While the market for used cars experienced volatility in recent years, the fundamental need for private transportation remains. People require cars to get to work and to transport and visit family. That will always be a constant. Our unique positioning, decades of auto finance experience, and entrenched relationships give us a strategic advantage. This equity injection allows us to capitalize from those advantages and for that we are very grateful," said SMT Financial President and CEO David Wheeler. Terms of the deal are undisclosed.

About QueensGiant

QueensGiant, is a New York based specialty boutique focused on capital raising and M&A in three verticals, namely Lender Finance, Fintech Advisory and Commercial Real Estate. The company prides itself on its' proprietary data analytics and a strong network of institutional capital providers. More information is available on our website at www.queensgiant.com. Securities offered by Invicta Capital LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.

Contact:

Phil Toth

212-381-6085

[email protected]

SOURCE QueensGiant