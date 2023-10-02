Queer Author Whose LGBTQ+ Leadership Book Was Banned in Congress This Week is Giving it Away to Impacted Agencies

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the recent congressional committee banning books and resources for certain LGBTQ+ federal employees, the author of one of the listed books, Dr. Steve Yacovelli (a.k.a. "The Gay Leadership Dude®") has decided to give away the queer leadership training that accompanies the banned book to any U.S. agency impacted by bans like these.

The amendment, proposed by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), was passed on September 23rd and prohibits U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) from using funds to purchase "...courses, books, or study guides relating to approaching LGBT issues in the workplace; succeeding as an LGBT professional; [and] understanding and supporting LGBTQ+ employees" among other restrictions. This ban has been met with outrage from the LGBTQ+ community and allies alike.

In response to this ban, Dr. Yacovelli is offering his LGBTQ+ leadership training program to any U.S. agency impacted by bans like these. The training is based on his award-winning book Pride Leadership: Strategies for the LGBTQ+ Leader to be the King or Queen of their Jungle (2019), one of the resources specifically targeted in the Boebert amendment.

"I'm deeply saddened and disappointed by the passage of this amendment," said Dr. Yacovelli. "It's a clear attack on the LGBTQ+ community and I wanted to do something to help. That's why I'm giving away my queer leadership training for free—a $997 value—to any employee of the U.S. agencies impacted by bans like these. I believe that everyone should have access to the tools and resources they need to become successful leaders, despite political stunts and pandering like Boebert's homophobic and transphobic amendment."

Dr. Yacovelli's book Pride Leadership is a comprehensive guide to empowering LGBTQ+ and ally leaders. It covers topics such as having empathy, effective communication, and being authentic in the workplace, and provides practical advice on how to become a more successful leader. "I think if Boebert and her staff had actually read my book—specifically the chapter on empathetic leadership—this ban may not have been created in the first place," Yacovelli stated.

"I wrote Pride Leadership to help LGBTQ+ individuals become more effective leaders," said Yacovelli. "I want to make sure that everyone has access to the tools and resources they need to succeed, regardless of where they work."

Dr. Yacovelli's queer leadership training is available to any U.S. agency impacted by bans like these. For more information, please visit www.PrideLeadership.com. The book Pride Leadership is available on Amazon or via www.SteveOnAmazon.com.

