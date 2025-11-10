Queer Eye's Tan France helps unthread obesity bias as part of Zepbound's (tirzepatide) 'Changing the Thread Collection'

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/eli-lilly/9360951-en-tan-france-and-lilly-unthread-obesity-bias-with-zepbound-changing-the-thread-collection

"So many people with obesity use clothing to hide from bias and judgment," said France. "Over time, that bias and judgment can become internalized and negatively impact what they choose to wear."

Now, the Queer Eye star is partnering with Lilly, the makers of Zepbound, for the Changing the Thread Collection™, the first collection of its kind featuring clothing as a canvas for sharing the science, the struggles and the accomplishments along an obesity journey. Each piece, from scrubs to a swimsuit, is embroidered with stories from people living with obesity. Through these stitched narratives, the collection aims to help "unthread" bias and spark a cultural shift that treats obesity as a chronic disease deserving of understanding and treatment.

Zepbound is an injectable prescription medicine that may help adults with obesity, or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems to lose excess body weight and keep the weight off. It should be used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. Zepbound contains tirzepatide and should not be used with other tirzepatide-containing products or any GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines. It is not known if Zepbound is safe and effective for use in children. Please see Indication and Safety Summary with Warnings below.

"I'm an advocate for every body," said France. "By challenging stereotypes and embracing science, we hope to create space for people to have the opportunity to seek obesity care without fear."

Why did you decide to partner with Lilly and be a part of Zepbound's Changing the Thread Collection?

I've always believed that clothes tell a story. But for many people on a weight loss journey, their clothes tell a more complicated story, one shaped by the challenges of living in a world where size can lead to bias and judgment.

This campaign spoke to me because I've seen people I love face weight stigma. It's why I'm committed to helping change the narrative through education, community and support.

How can clothing and obesity bias intersect?

Clothing can be a form of self-expression or function. For many people living with obesity, clothing can become a way to hide in a world that too often sees only size.

One story that stayed with me was about a black puffer vest worn almost nine months out of the year. It was a piece that was worn everywhere, to work meetings, dinners with friends, even on dates. It's stories like these that make Changing the Thread Collection so powerful. It brings these experiences to light and shows us how clothing can carry meaning, mark moments in our lives and reflect how we choose to present ourselves.

Read the full story about the black vest, and many others, at ChangingTheThreadCollection.com.

What have you learned from people living with obesity and those on weight-loss journeys?

I know that weight stigma can shape how people living with obesity are seen and perceived. I've witnessed it on Queer Eye and within my own family. Everyone deserves to express themselves through clothing, without fear of judgment. And while treatments like Zepbound, along with diet and exercise, may help to lose weight and keep the weight off, the stigma of obesity often stands in the way. My hope is that campaigns like Changing the Thread Collection can help shift the conversation around weight bias and clothing.

What do you hope people take away from Changing the Thread Collection?

I hope people have an open mind to understand a new perspective. I want people to feel the weight of stigma and bias. But I also want people to see that every garment in Changing the Thread Collection is a story of resilience.

I hope this campaign gives people with obesity a voice and encourages others to listen, look closer and help retell the story of obesity with openness and understanding. Together, we can help unthread the bias by sharing words of support, showing people what resilience looks like and challenging stigmas to help shift the conversation.

Unthreading stigma starts with seeing each and every body as being worthy of care.

Where can people go for more information?

Visit ChangingTheThreadCollection.com to explore the movement, hear the stories and understand more about Zepbound, one thread at a time. Step into the story for an immersive experience that brings the Changing the Thread movement to life. See the garments that carry untold stories and hear the voices behind each thread. Join us:

On November 14 and 15 from 1PM-8PM

In New York City at 13 Crosby Street

About Changing the Thread Collection

Zepbound's Changing the Thread Collection is part of a movement designed to help change the narrative around obesity by sparking conversation through the art of clothing – the power of art and science collide to unveil authentic stories of real Zepbound patients. Inspired by the Lilly belief in being a medicine company that puts health above all, the campaign seeks to retell the story of obesity – helping to unthread the stigma and bias and replacing judgement with openness and understanding. Through powerful storytelling, educational content and an immersive live experience, the Changing the Thread Collection transforms garments into embroidered expressions of personal journeys, inspiring audiences to reframe obesity as a disease and celebrate resilience.

About Zepbound (tirzepatide) injection

Zepbound is the first and only dual GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist obesity medication. Zepbound tackles an underlying cause of excess weight. It reduces appetite and how much you eat. Zepbound is indicated for adults with obesity, or some adults who are overweight and also have at least one weight-related medical problem, to lose weight and keep it off. Additionally, Zepbound is FDA-approved to treat adults with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea and obesity. Zepbound should be used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. Zepbound contains tirzepatide and should not be used with other tirzepatide-containing products or any GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines. It is not known if Zepbound is safe and effective for use in children.

INDICATIONS AND SAFETY SUMMARY WITH WARNINGS

Zepbound® (ZEHP-bownd) is an injectable prescription medicine that may help adults with:

obesity, or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems to lose excess body weight and keep the weight off.

moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and obesity to improve their OSA.

It should be used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Zepbound contains tirzepatide and should not be used with other tirzepatide-containing products or any GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines. It is not known if Zepbound is safe and effective for use in children.

Warnings - Zepbound may cause tumors in the thyroid, including thyroid cancer. Watch for possible symptoms, such as a lump or swelling in the neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. If you have any of these symptoms, tell your healthcare provider.

Do not use Zepbound if you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC).

Do not use Zepbound if you have Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2).

Do not use Zepbound if you have had a serious allergic reaction to tirzepatide or any of the ingredients in Zepbound.

Zepbound may cause serious side effects, including:

Severe stomach problems. Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Zepbound. Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away.

Dehydration leading to kidney problems. Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration.

Gallbladder problems. Gallbladder problems have happened in some people who use Zepbound. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get symptoms of gallbladder problems, which may include pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools.

Inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop using Zepbound and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without vomiting. You may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back.

Serious allergic reactions. Stop using Zepbound and get medical help right away if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue or throat, problems breathing or swallowing, severe rash or itching, fainting or feeling dizzy, or very rapid heartbeat.

Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Your risk for getting low blood sugar may be higher if you use Zepbound with medicines that can cause low blood sugar, such as a sulfonylurea or insulin. Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, sweating, confusion or drowsiness, headache, blurred vision, slurred speech, shakiness, fast heartbeat, anxiety, irritability, mood changes, hunger, weakness or feeling jittery.

Changes in vision in patients with type 2 diabetes. Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Zepbound.

Depression or thoughts of suicide. You should pay attention to changes in your mood, behaviors, feelings or thoughts. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any mental changes that are new, worse, or worry you.

Food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation). Zepbound may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell all your healthcare providers that you are taking Zepbound before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures.

Common side effects

The most common side effects of Zepbound include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, stomach (abdominal) pain, indigestion, injection site reactions, feeling tired, allergic reactions, belching, hair loss, and heartburn. These are not all the possible side effects of Zepbound. Talk to your healthcare provider about any side effect that bothers you or doesn't go away.

Tell your doctor if you have any side effects. You can report side effects at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Before using Zepbound

Your healthcare provider should show you how to use Zepbound before you use it for the first time.

Talk to your healthcare provider about low blood sugar and how to manage it. Tell your healthcare provider if you are taking medicines to treat diabetes including an insulin or sulfonylurea.

If you take birth control pills by mouth, talk to your healthcare provider before you use Zepbound. Birth control pills may not work as well while using Zepbound. Your healthcare provider may recommend another type of birth control for 4 weeks after you start Zepbound and for 4 weeks after each increase in your dose of Zepbound.

Review these questions with your healthcare provider:

Do you have other medical conditions, including problems with your pancreas, or severe problems with your stomach, such as slowed emptying of your stomach (gastroparesis) or problems digesting food?

Do you take diabetes medicines, such as insulin or sulfonylureas?

Do you have a history of diabetic retinopathy?

Are you scheduled to have surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation)?

Do you take any other prescription medicines or over-the-counter drugs, vitamins, or herbal supplements?

Are you pregnant, plan to become pregnant, breastfeeding, or plan to breastfeed? Zepbound may harm your unborn baby. Tell your healthcare provider if you become pregnant while using Zepbound. Zepbound may pass into your breast milk. You should talk with your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby while using Zepbound.

Pregnancy Exposure Registry: There will be a pregnancy exposure registry for women who have taken Zepbound during pregnancy. The purpose of this registry is to collect information about the health of you and your baby. Talk to your healthcare provider about how you can take part in this registry, or you may contact Lilly at 1-800-LillyRx (1-800-545-5979).

How to take

Read the Instructions for Use that come with Zepbound.

Use Zepbound exactly as your healthcare provider says.

Use Zepbound with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Inject Zepbound under the skin (subcutaneously) of your stomach (abdomen), thigh, or have another person inject in the back of the upper arm. Do not inject ZEPBOUND into a muscle (intramuscularly) or vein (intravenously).

inject ZEPBOUND into a muscle (intramuscularly) or vein (intravenously). Use Zepbound 1 time each week, at any time of the day.

Change (rotate) your injection site with each weekly injection. Do not use the same site for each injection.

use the same site for each injection. If you take too much Zepbound, call your healthcare provider, call the Poison Help line at 1-800-222-1222 or go to the nearest hospital emergency room right away.

Zepbound injection is approved as a 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, or 15 mg per 0.5 mL in single-dose pen or single-dose vial.

Learn more

Zepbound is a prescription medicine. For more information, call 1-800-LillyRx (1-800-545-5979) or go to www.zepbound.lilly.com.

This summary provides basic information about Zepbound but does not include all information known about this medicine. Read the information that comes with your prescription each time your prescription is filled. This information does not take the place of talking with your healthcare provider. Be sure to talk to your healthcare provider about Zepbound and how to take it. Your healthcare provider is the best person to help you decide if Zepbound is right for you.

ZP CON BS 25SEP2025

Zepbound® and its delivery device base are registered trademarks owned or licensed by Eli Lilly and Company, its subsidiaries, or affiliates.

About Lilly

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. P-LLY

Trademarks and Trade Names

All trademarks or trade names referred to in this standby statement are the property of the company, or, to the extent trademarks or trade names belonging to other companies are references in this press release, the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names in this press release are referred to without the ® and ™ symbols, but such references should not be construed as any indicator that the company or, to the extent applicable, their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, the company's or their rights thereto. We do not intend the use or display of other companies' trademarks and trade names to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, any other companies.

CMAT-01685 11/2025 ©Lilly USA, LLC 2025. All rights reserved.

