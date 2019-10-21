Queer, Filipino-American, Nashville Songwriter Mercy Bell Releases Album

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Queer, Filipino-American, Nashville-based, alt-country musician Mercy Bell released her self-titled, second album on Friday, October 18.

Rolling Stone Country calls Bell a "distinct voice with a potent, progressive take on emotive, modern folk."

Photo by Caitlin Brady. Creative Direction and Hair by Tyler Varvel. Makeup by Hannah Draeger. Lighting by Joshua Black Wilkins. Cover design by Alaina Latona.

Drawing from folk, pop, and country, her music looks forward without losing sight of its roots. Her new, self-titled album, recorded with her band at the Bomb Shelter in Nashville, finds the singer-songwriter claiming her voice in a way that is personal and rapturous.

A bi-coastal upbringing in California and New England, plus time spent in New York and Arkansas before landing in her current home of East Nashville, gives her a perspective on life that is broad, deep, and uniquely American. Mercy embraces her singular view and uses it to show us that the small things tell us all we need to know about the big things.

Album credits include Grammy-winning engineer Craig Alvin (Kacey Musgraves, Hanson), multi-instrumentalist Megan Elizabeth McCormick (Jenny Lewis, Conor Oberst, Bon Iver), engineer Jason Mott (Stevie Nicks, Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Reba McEntire, Faith Hill, Metallica), Larissa Maestro, Kristin Weber, Robert Gay, Chris Housman, and many others. The album was produced by Mercy Bell, Trace Faulkner, and Abby Hairston. The album was finished thanks to United Talent Agency and the UTA Foundation's Live Inspired program, which offers five employees from across the company a one-week sabbatical and stipend to pursue a philanthropic passion or aspirational dream.

Photo by Caitlin Brady. Creative Direction and Hair by Tyler Varvel. Makeup by Hannah Draeger. Lighting by Joshua Black Wilkins. Cover design by Alaina Latona.

