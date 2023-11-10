Queer Kicks, Curated by Schlomer Haus Gallery and Presented by Hijinx Arts, Explores Identity and Style at ComplexCon 2023

News provided by

Hijinx Arts

10 Nov, 2023, 08:32 ET

All New Exhibition Sits at the Epicenter of Branding and Authenticity, Highlighting Queer Art at the Heart of Pop Culture 

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contributing an important piece to ComplexCon's discourse about the past, present, and future of pop culture, Queer Kicks invites viewers to explore the connection of identity, self-expression, and the love of sneakers viewed from the queer perspective. Curated by San Francisco-based Schlomer Haus Gallery and presented by Hijinx Arts, this group exhibition uses sneaker culture as a microcosm to explore the effects of personal identity on style and pop culture as a whole.

Continue Reading
Artwork by Daniel Clurman for Complex Con 2023
Artwork by Daniel Clurman for Complex Con 2023
Artwork by Nonamey for Complex Con 2023
Artwork by Nonamey for Complex Con 2023

In Queer Kicks, twelve artists from across the LGBTQIA spectrum bring their views into the greater discussion of arts and culture, and who/what moves the needle between popular and unpopular, offering a more holistic picture of the world.

With the simple prompt to look at sneakerhead culture through a Queer lens, each artist was given the freedom to explore the subject in their own way. Abel Rodriguez, Carlos Rodriguez, Daniel Clurman, Devynn Barnes, Geep, Goku Mcafee, Hunter Harvey, Michael Thế Khôi Trần, Nonamey, Samuel Richardson, Taylor Nicholson, and Thomas Pilnik contribute paintings, ceramics, and sculpture installations that challenge style and identity within a culture that has traditionally been dominated by heteronormative narratives. Each piece is a new work created specifically for the ComplexCon fanbase.

Schlomer Haus explains, "Sneakers have long been more than just shoes – they are canvases for self-expression and reflections of our individuality. In an era where personal style and self-identity play crucial roles in our everyday lives, sneakers - now considered an essential accessory of modern life - have evolved from just footwear into symbols of empowerment, community, and artistic expression."

The exhibition asks viewers to look beyond the surface of fashion, style, design and music to examine the complexities of what it means to be queer. Just as sneaker culture celebrates individuality and creativity, so too does the LGBTQIA community fight for self-expression and identity, pushing boundaries, and embracing diversity in a world that often demands conformity.

Discussing the upcoming show, Schlomer Haus gallerist and owner Steffan Schlarb looks forward to the exploration of Queer joy. "People get obsessed with sneakers and it's something that they take a lot of pleasure in, both collecting and showing off their collections. This is an exciting opportunity to celebrate sneaker culture as something Queer people can claim and take joy in."

Queer Kicks highlights the desire to be seen, inspire, and empower LGBTQIA sneakerheads, with an exploration of art, identity, sneakers, and queerness on view November 18 - November 19, 2023 at ComplexCon.

VIP and general admission tickets are currently available at ComplexCon.com. For more information and to stay updated on the latest news, follow @complexcon on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram.

ComplexCon
November 18, 2023 - November 19, 2023
Long Beach Convention Center
300 E. Ocean Blvd | Long Beach, CA 90802
VIP | 9AM - 7PM
GA | 11AM - 7PM
www.complexcon.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Heidi Johnson | HIJINX ARTS | [email protected] | 323-204-7246

SOURCE Hijinx Arts

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.