Queer romance author, Meryl Wilsner, creates new audio drama series for Dipsea

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meryl Wilsner, the USA Today best-selling author of Cleat Cute, Mistakes Were Made, and Something to Talk About, wrote a new sapphic audio drama exclusively for Dipsea . Meryl worked closely with the Dipsea creative team and in-house audio producers to create this three part queer series for Pride. Part one of the audio drama will launch on June 14 exclusively on the Dipsea app. The series is a classic roadtrip story reimagined with a sapphic twist. After a breakup, Alex is looking to leave her heartbreak in the rearview with a roadtrip to LA where she's set to start a new job. But when her car breaks down in a small town in the middle of nowhere, she finds herself falling for the sweet-talking local mechanic, Sierra.

About Dipsea: Dipsea is the app for spicy audiobooks and more and has been featured in prominent publications such as The New Yorker , Vogue , Playboy , and The New York Times .

Wilsner's most recent book, Cleat Cute, was recently optioned for TV . And their work has become booktok famous with queer audiences all over social media. With this series, fans of Wilsner will get to explore classically sapphic tropes and relationship dynamics that have defined their previous work but with the immersive experience of cinematic sound design and top tier narrators voicing each character.

Chapter 1: Stranded in a Small Town

Launching June 14

Alex thought escaping her past was as simple as putting her hometown in the rearview mirror. But when her car breaks down in the middle of nowhere on her cross country road trip things get complicated…and fast.

Chapter 2: The Secret Spot

Launching June 21

After Alex's big city attitude rubs Sierra the wrong way, the sarcastic mechanic decides to show the stranded city girl what real fun looks like in her tiny desert town.

Chapter 3: Now or Never

Launching June 28

The week is winding down way too fast, and Alex can feel the heat between her and Sierra reaching a dangerous temperature. Hot nights tangled together in Sierra's tiny apartment have turned their supposed one-night stand into something much stickier. But neither one is ready to admit they're catching real feelings.

SOURCE Dipsea Stories