Quell Foundation Raises Over One Million for First Responder Wellness Programming

NORTH FALMOUTH, Mass., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quell Foundation proudly announces the 6th Annual Masquerade Ball, presented by FirstNet, Built with AT&T, and U.S. Bank raises over one million dollars. The funds will support a recently launched program to normalize a new culture for mental wellness in the first responder community by building resilient mindsets at work, home and into retirement through trusted and proven educational resources.

Fardowsa Hassan, Quell Scholarship recipient and recent graduate of the University of Minnesota Integrated Behavioral Health dual degree program. Chris Fields, Oklahoma City Fire Department, (ret.)

"Tonight, we will take a moment to look at the world through the lens of our respected dispatchers, firefighters, law enforcement officers & paramedics," said Kevin M. Lynch, CEO, and President of The Quell Foundation. "These women and men dedicate their lives to protecting and saving ours, but at what cost?"

"FirstNet is a proud sponsor of The Quell Foundation's efforts," remarked Dr. Anna Courie, Director, First Responder Health and Wellness, FirstNet Program at AT&T at the event. "We ask others to join us and The Quell Foundation as we lift the mask on first responder health and wellness. Today, the stigma stops here."

Minnesota's own Brian Murray, CEO of Ryan Companies, was honored for his work as a champion in his efforts to end the stigma associated with having a mental illness.

Other notable speakers included Chris Fields, Oklahoma City Fire Department, (ret.) who spoke to stigma in the first responder field, particularly in the fire department and Fardowsa Hassan, Quell Scholarship recipient and recent graduate of the University of Minnesota Integrated Behavioral Health dual degree program.

The Foundation will hold the 2022 Masquerade Ball in Newport, R.I., on October 29th at the Newport Marriott.

Sponsors for the event include U.S. Bank, Aetna, Zudy, Allina Health, the Culp Family Foundation, McKinsey & Co., MOD Worldwide, and Ryan Companies.

View the live stream of the event on The Foundation's YouTube Channel here .

About The Quell Foundation, Inc.

North Falmouth, MA – The Quell Foundation strives to reduce the number of suicides, overdoses, and the incarceration of people living with a mental health illness. We work to accomplish this by encouraging people to share their stories, increasing access to mental health services, providing a pipeline of future mental health care professionals, and training first responders to recognize mental health crisis warning signs amongst their own.

Visit https://www.thequellfoundation.org/ to learn more about the Masquerade Ball, the "Lift the Mask – Portraits of Life with Mental Illness" documentary, or for general information about the Foundation. The Quell Foundation, Inc. is a National 501(c)(3) not-for-profit foundation – Tax ID 47-5127883.

Media Contact:

Sarah Marshall

330-691-0218

[email protected]

SOURCE The Quell Foundation