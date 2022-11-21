Quell Therapeutics Appoints Luke Devey, BMBCh, Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer

Adds significant clinical, translational science and immunology expertise to leadership team as Quell prepares to advance QEL-001 into its first clinical trial and progresses its CAR-Treg cell therapy pipeline programs in Auto-Immunity and Neuro-Inflammation

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quell Therapeutics Ltd ("Quell"), a world leader in developing engineered T-regulatory (Treg) cell therapies for serious medical conditions driven by the immune system, announces the appointment of Luke Devey, BMBCh, Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Devey brings to Quell significant translational science and immunology expertise from Senior Executive roles at leading pharmaceutical companies, in addition to over 15 years of clinical experience.

Dr. Devey joins Quell from Janssen Immunology where he was Vice President and Head of Translational Science. In this role, he led integration of new translational approaches across Janssen's end-to-end immunology pipeline. Prior to Janssen, Dr. Devey held the position of Head of Early Discovery Biology, Immunology & Inflammation at Celgene, and Senior roles in Experimental Medicine at GSK.

Dr. Devey holds a Bachelor of Medicine and a Bachelor of Surgery (BMBCh) from the University of Oxford and gained his Ph.D. from the University of Birmingham, UK in the area of liver transplantation. He is a Visiting Professor of Immunology, Nuffield Department of Medicine at the University of Oxford.

"I am delighted to welcome Luke to the team at Quell at a pivotal time for the organization," said Iain McGill, Chief Executive Officer of Quell Therapeutics. "His extensive drug development experience in immunology and his proven clinical development and translational science capabilities will be a significant asset as we advance QEL-001 into its first-in-human Phase 1/2 trial – the 'LIBERATE' trial – and progress our pipeline of novel Treg cell therapies through preclinical development."

Luke Devey added: "Quell Therapeutics is pioneering an exciting Treg cell therapy approach to treating diseases driven by immune dysregulation. The Company's application of cutting-edge technologies and translational approaches to inform and execute its development strategy resonates very strongly with me. In QEL-001, which is poised to enter its first clinical study, Quell has a potentially transformational Treg cell therapy to prevent organ rejection in liver transplant patients, which will constitute one of the most significant advances in the field for decades, and which will provide extensive translational data to refine the CAR-Treg platform for other indications. I am truly excited to play a part in driving this pioneering program and to contribute to the progression of Quell's Treg cell therapy pipeline."

About Quell Therapeutics

Quell Therapeutics is a world leader in developing engineered T-regulatory (Treg) cell therapies that aim to harness, direct and optimize their immune suppressive properties to address serious medical conditions driven by the immune system.

The Company is leveraging its pioneering phenotype lock technology, unique multi-modular platform and integrated manufacturing capabilities to design and develop a pipeline of highly engineered Treg cell therapies with greater potential for persistence, potency and stability than earlier generations of Treg cell therapy approaches.

Quell's lead candidate QEL-001 is being developed to induce operational tolerance following liver transplantation, with the potential to protect the post-transplant liver without the need for chronic immunosuppressive medications. Quell is also advancing additional programs in neuro-inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. www.quell-tx.com.

