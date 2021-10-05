Quench® Announces Acquisition Of Vero Water™

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quench, a leading provider of filtered water solutions for businesses and dealer partners across the United States and Canada, announced today that it has acquired Vero Water. Vero Water is a leading brand of eco-friendly, luxury, still and sparkling water to the hospitality industry. Vero water is served to more than 75 million guests per year in acclaimed restaurants, hotels, and cruise lines in the United States and 14 countries around the world. Vero's proprietary technology enables clients to filter, chill, fill and serve Vero still and sparkling water on-premise and on-demand, in reusable luxury glass bottles, eliminating single-use plastic waste.

The acquisition of Vero Water marks a bold, strategic move into the HORECA channel by Quench. "We are thrilled to welcome Vero Water and its clients to the Quench family," said Todd Peterson, COO of Quench. "This acquisition represents an important expansion of our hospitality business segment. The Vero Water brand offers guests both the luxury experience they expect and the environmental sustainability they desire."

Quench's eco-friendly, innovative filtered water solutions serve many of the world's most recognizable brands. The comprehensive Quench product family includes bottle-free enhanced, flavored, still, and sparkling water systems, ice machines and coffee service. "I'm thrilled that Vero Water with be joining the leader in water purification solutions in North America. Quench's robust infrastructure, product range, and innovation capabilities will propel Vero Water to its next stage of growth. I couldn't hope for a better partner for our business," said David Deshe, President and Co-Founder of Vero Water.

Vero Water is a healthy lifestyle choice for Inspired Living. VERO WATER® is a leading provider of luxury still and sparkling water to the hospitality industry, served to over 75 million consumers a year, coast-to-coast in the United States and 14 countries around the world. Vero offers exceptionally great tasting still and sparkling water that is an affordable alternative to bottled water for consumers, more sustainable for the environment, and a more profitable brand for the hospitality industry versus traditional bottled water brands. Vero's proprietary purification process enables clients to purify, chill, fill and serve Vero still and sparkling water on-premise and on-demand. Served perfectly chilled from a luxury branded Eco-Bottle with every pour, Vero's signature taste is pure and crisp - noted by a distinctively luxurious mouthfeel and a light and refreshing finish. Vero Water is proudly served in the most acclaimed hospitality venue by the most celebrated chefs, restaurateurs, hoteliers, and cruise lines around the world establishing it as the leading brand of eco-friendly luxury still and sparkling water.

Quench USA, Inc. offers bottle-free filtered drinking water solutions for healthy and environmentally conscious consumers outside the home, through direct sales and independent dealers across North America. Our bottle-free water coolers, ice machines, sparkling water dispensers and coffee brewers, purify a user's existing water supply to provide reliable and convenient filtered water to a broad mix of businesses, including government, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and other large commercial customers, including more than half of the Fortune 500. Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, Quench has sales and service operations across North America to serve our 60,000+ customers, and a network of over 250 independent dealers selling products under the brand names Pure Water Technology, Wellsys and Bluline. Quench is a Culligan Company.

Founded in 1936 by Emmett Culligan, Culligan is a world leader in delivering water solutions that will improve the lives of its customers. The company offers some of the most technologically advanced, state-of-the-art water filtration and treatment products. Culligan's products include water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems, and solutions for businesses. Culligan's network of franchise dealers is the largest in the world, with over 900 dealers in 90 countries. For more information visit: www.culligan.com.

