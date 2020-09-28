Quench Bio is named one of Fierce Biotech's "Fierce 15" Biotech Companies of 2020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quench Bio, a company driving new insights into gasdermin biology and innate immunology to develop medicines for severe inflammatory diseases, today announced that it has been named by Fierce Biotech as one of 2020's Fierce 15 biotechnology companies, designating it as one of the most promising private biotechnology companies in the industry.

"The 2020 Fierce 15 comes at a time when the world is focused on a pandemic, but even as coronavirus remains a threat, patients with cancer, rare diseases and other disorders still need treatment," said Ben Adams, Senior Editor. "This year, we've chosen from a diverse range of those fighting COVID, as well as those fighting longer term plagues against our biology."

Quench Bio is harnessing evolving understanding of the molecular biology of inflammation to develop new therapies for serious inflammatory diseases. The company is advancing inhibitors of gasdermins – novel targets in innate immunity that play a central role in multiple inflammatory cell death pathways. By targeting pore-forming gasdermins, Quench aims to inhibit multiple inflammatory pathways simultaneously, which is not easily achievable with other approaches that target inflammasomes or cytokines.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition from Fierce Biotech," said Samantha Truex, CEO of Quench Bio. "It is a testament both to the fierceness of our approach as well as the fierceness of our team, who are working tirelessly to realize the therapeutic potential of targeting gasdermins to create new medicines for the patients we serve."

The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being "fierce" – championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. This is Fierce Biotech's 18th annual Fierce 15 selection.

An internationally recognized daily report reaching a network of over 285,000 biotech and pharma industry professionals, Fierce Biotech provides subscribers with an authoritative analysis of the day's top stories. Every year Fierce Biotech evaluates hundreds of private companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and a competitive market position.

About Quench Bio

Quench Bio is a biotechnology company leveraging new insights into gasdermin biology and innate immunity to develop medicines for severe inflammatory diseases. Quench's lead compounds target and inhibit the pore-forming protein Gasdermin D, a central player in both pyroptosis and NETosis pathways that mediates the release of inflammatory cytokines, alarmins, DNA and NETs. Quench Bio launched in January 2020 with $50 million from leading life science investors including Atlas Venture, Arix Bioscience, RA Capital and AbbVie Ventures. To learn more, visit please visit www.quenchbio.com.

About Fierce Biotech

Fierce Biotech is the biotech industry's daily monitor, an email newsletter and web resource providing the latest biotech news, articles, and resources related to clinical trials, drug discovery, FDA approval, FDA regulation, patent news, pharma news, biotech company news and more. More than 150,000 top biotech professionals rely on Fierce Biotech for an insider briefing on the day's top stories. Signup is free at www.fiercebiotech.com/signup.

