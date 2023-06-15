QUENCH EV CHARGERS AND ADVANCED BATTERY CONCEPTS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLE (EV) CHARGING

Advanced Battery Concepts

15 Jun, 2023, 12:05 ET

CLARE, Mich. and SHELTON, Conn., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Battery Concepts, LLC (ABC), a Michigan-based energy storage technology company, and Quench EV Chargers announce a joint strategic collaboration to provide electric vehicle (EV) owners with reliable, fast and convenient charging, completely independent of traditional power grids.

The collaboration between Quench and ABC is timely and vital. The U.S. government predicts a need for 2.5 million EV charging sites by 2030. Many sources suggest that the U.S. electrical power grid cannot support a 28 percent annual growth rate from now to 2030.

"That's a big concern", says Michael Everett, ABC's president. "ABC's bipolar battery-based Energy Storage System (ESS) levels demand peaks and reduces costs to consumers in three ways. First, by sourcing in-coming electricity during lower-cost "off-peak" hours. Second, our ESS minimizes charging station time-of-use, because direct DC-to-DC (Direct Current) charging is faster and more efficient than (Alternating Current) AC-to-DC charging which is the current charging station 'norm'. Third, there is a constant supply of energy to the charger. Faster charging provides lower per-visit time, cost and allows more EV's per hour", he added.

ABC's ESS can receive, manage and store electric energy from every source—power grid, wind, solar or a combination. This broad input capability is of particular importance as concerns about the rising demand for energy is discussed. ABC's storage system's versatility is an important environmental benefit and one not missed by the Quench Charging team in their discussions with ABC. 

At the core of this versatile system is a new and highly efficient bipolar battery breakthrough called the "EverGreenSeal™ Battery". Bipolar batteries are widely respected for uniform electric current and overall power "density". These batteries do not "steal" lithium resources away from the EV's they intend to power. They don't use lithium. Instead, these patented and highly efficient batteries rely on readily available, domestically-sourced materials, low-cost manufacturing and a unique structural design that allows for total recycling of active chemistry and battery case elements. Here again, Quench management, which is also concerned about the global environment, saw these factors as vital to the future of EV charging. 

"We are pleased to partner with Advanced Battery Concepts to bring their innovative energy storage solutions to our customers. This collaboration allows us to enhance our product offerings and provide EV charging solutions that cater to the unique needs of the U.S. market. ABC's ESS will help address peak draw from charging stations, reducing demand and associated power costs for each charging location. With Quench Chargers and ABC's advanced storage technology, customers can enjoy the convenience of charging their electric vehicles in even the most remote locations. This teamwork empowers every EV driver to embark on a journey with unwavering confidence," said Bjoern Stoll, CEO, Quench EV Chargers Americas.

About Advanced Battery Concepts:

Advanced Battery Concepts manufactures and sells the most economically, socially, and environmentally responsible energy storage solutions available today. The business focuses on commercial and residential long duration energy storage systems, built on a foundation of proprietary technology termed EverGreenSeal™ Technology. ABC's energy storage provides longest life, lowest installation costs, truly safe operation and a 100% evergreen recycling process.

Better Batteries, Better World®                        https://advancedbatteryconcepts.com 

About Quench Chargers:

Quench Chargers is part of a joint venture called 'Ador Digatron' between the 115-year-old Ador Group, India, and the Digatron Group, Germany. Ador Digatron is a technology house that provides deep industrial power electronics design, software, and technical knowledge for quality battery formation rectifiers, battery testing equipment, battery charging technologies, and numerous customized battery charging solutions, including Electric Vehicle DC hyper chargers.

Quench Chargers is powered by German technology, specifically designed to withstand the most challenging conditions on Earth. The chargers are designed by a group of power electronics specialists who have specialized in battery manufacturing and testing equipment for over 50 years. Quench Chargers have been extensively tested to withstand the harsh conditions of both the deserts of Saudi Arabia and the ultra-cold climates of Scandinavia. The company's battery testing, charging, and lab equipment have supported customers in over 75 countries.

Quench EV Chargers – Built for the most extreme places on the planet. www.quenchchargers.com

