Quentasia Studios Launches Podcast and Acquires Rights to the Short Film 'HANN'

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quentasia Studios announced today that it has launched "The Quentasia Podcast". The podcast is part of the company's efforts to build a community of creatives of color and LGBTQIA+. Founder and CEO, Gregory Q. Jenkins stated, "we want to create a safe space for discussion on how we can create our own narratives." Podcast episodes will focus on the need for balanced and accurate representation of underrepresented communities and how that relates to social change.

Corporate Logo

The podcast will feature interviews with the Studio's leadership team, media and entertainment personalities, and those engaged in the fight for social justice.

The Studio also announced that is has acquired the global rights to the short film, "HANN" by Runar Thor. Runar appears on the second episode of the show and talks about his inspiration for the short film and joins in the discussion on improving how the LGBTQIA+ community is portrayed.

The company will invest heavily in acquiring short films. The rationale: Content makers from underrepresented communities often do not have access to financing to produce feature films or other longer works. By focusing on shorter works, Quentasia hopes to bring a much needed spotlight on emerging diverse content creators.

The demand for authentic diverse content is high, but can smaller independent players breakthrough in a crowded market? The company believes it can and is investing in analytics to help achieve its goals. Quentasia Studios relies on analytics to help its diverse content find an audience. Jenkins remarked, "I want to stress that, from our view, analytics are not used to tell us who we should cast or what content we should make or support. Analytics cannot predict onscreen chemistry. Content makers should focus on making great content. Once we have decided to support a project, Quentasia uses analytics to find audiences that will have an affinity to the content."

Media Relations:

Gregory Q. Jenkins

(833)-224-2241 x1

Related Images

quentasia-studios-corporate-logo.png

Quentasia Studios Corporate Logo

Corporate Logo

Related Links

Podbean

YouTube

SOURCE Quentasia Studios, Inc.