Quentin Tarantino to Receive the LA Press Club’s Distinguished Storyteller Award on Dec. 1

The Distinguished Storyteller Award honors storytellers outside of journalism whose dazzling skills bring fiction to vivid life. With his vibrant imagination and dedication to richly layered storytelling, Quentin Tarantino has established himself as one of the most celebrated filmmakers of his generation.

"I, like many fans, have grown up with Quentin, watching the one-time wunderkind of the Sundance Film Festival turn into one of the film industry's leading lights,'' said club President Chris Palmeri. ``Quentin's unique voice and passionate commitment have served the movie business as an inspiration to many. His efforts reigniting the careers of veteran actors have impacted popular culture. This year's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stands with his best work, as homage to all that we find so fascinating about our city and the movie business. It is clearly the work of a masterful storyteller."

On the same evening Ann-Margret will be honored with the Legend Award. Ben Mankiewicz, host of Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will receive the Luminary Award for Career Achievement in Media. The founder of The 'me too.' Movement Tarana Burke will be honored with the Impact Award for Influential Contributions to Culture and Society, and actor/producer/entrepreneur Danny Trejo will accept the Visionary Award for Humanitarian Work.

The National A&E Journalism Awards Gala is dedicated to the memory of actor Robert Forster, the very first host of these awards and a cherished friend of the LA Press Club.

Quentin Tarantino is the second person to receive the Distinguished Storyteller Award. Author Michael Connelly was the inaugural recipient.

Tarantino career as a filmmaker began when he wrote, directed and starred in Reservoir Dogs, which made an auspicious debut at the Sundance Film Festival and marked his first trip to Cannes (out of competition).

Since then Tarantino has won two Academy Awards (best original screenplay for Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained,) two BAFTA Awards, two Golden Globe Awards and the Palme d'Or, and has been nominated for an Emmy and Grammy.

Tarantino's other movies include The Hateful Eight, which garnered Ennio Morricone's only Oscar®, Inglourious Basterds, Death Proof, Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Kill Bill Vol. 2 and Jackie Brown.

His diverse work as a producer exemplifies both his commitment to first-time filmmakers and his support for his experienced peers and colleagues.

Full release at http://lapressclub.org/storytelleraward-2019/

