Querencia Debuts More Than $60 Million In Property-Wide Enhancements And Renovations On Heels Of Ownership Change

Originally established in 2000, the 1,800-acre gated community was acquired by the McCloskey family of Aspen, Colorado in August 2017, with the mission to breathe new life, luxury and authentic inspiration into the development by repositioning it with family-driven amenities to ensure its longevity. From a new oceanfront beach club located on the premier surf break in Cabo, to enhanced health and wellness offerings with a holistic approach to nourish "Mind, Body and Spirit," and a fresh, sophisticated design aesthetic, Querencia is positioned for tremendous growth as vacation and second home buyers seek multi-generational communities offering contemporary residences and robust amenities that reach far beyond just golf.

"Cabo remains one of the world's top vacation destinations and hottest resort communities in the world. We continue to see a steady uptick in real estate investment and realize the tremendous growth opportunity for Querencia by introducing innovative new programs and world-class residences designed to elevate membership enjoyment for many years and generations to come," said Ryan Elston, President of Real Estate at Querencia who, along with his wife, Lauren McCloskey Elston, are part of the new ownership group. Lauren adds, "Having been homeowners here for many years, we fell in love with everything that Querencia embodies – authentic natural beauty, unparalleled service and a place to unwind, relax and indulge in the best of Mexico. We are proud to be the new stewards of this remarkable community and plan to take Querencia to the next level."

Among the new offerings at Querencia includes the private Q Beach Club, an oceanfront enclave boasting a casual outdoor bar and dining area, hammocks, private beach cabanas and fire pits set against breathtaking views of the Sea of Cortez. The Q Beach Club also features the Q Surf Club, which provides a wide array of water sports and activities, including surfing, stand-up paddle boarding and snorkeling, as well as a dedicated water sports concierge team available to provide instruction to members and residents. Plans for the future include oceanfront infinity-edge pools and new residential real estate offerings positioned just steps from the sand.

At the heart of Querencia lies "The Club Village" comprised of multiple dining venues with restaurants serving everything from contemporary Mexican cuisine to farm-to-table fare foraged from an on-site garden; a pool mezzanine with an infinity pool, jacuzzi and picturesque rock-lined lap pool; state-of-the-art fitness center with a yoga pavilion; a serenity spa with full-service salon; golf pro shop; fresh juice bar; separate club for kids and teens; and full concierge services. The recently remodeled terrace, La Teraza, has quickly become a popular gathering place for watching the sunset. Members can enjoy signature cocktails in an outdoor living room setting accentuated by candlelit lanterns, overlooking the pristine course and lights of San Jose del Cabo. Below, the remodeled pool deck includes The Grotto Bar with large screen televisions and a grill featuring fresh tacos, paninis and soft-serve ice cream.

Residents can also enjoy a relaxed dining experience at the new La Parilla, a casual club restaurant serving brick-oven pizzas and American fare. La Parilla flows seamlessly into the new sports bar, Bar 1730, named after the year that San Jose del Cabo was founded as a mission. The contemporary sports bar will have wall-to-wall oversized flat screen TVs and a laid back, handsome lounge vibe.

Recognized as Cabo's first private golf club, Querencia is centered around a Tom Fazio 18-hole golf course spread across 320 acres. The new ownership team has invested an additional $2 million in golf course improvements.

Catering to an outdoor and athletic demographic, Querencia will soon debut over six miles of new, single-track and mountain bike flow trails called "Dirt Surfer," a unique amenity that no other development in Cabo has to offer.

"After joining the new ownership group late last year, we hit the ground running with a substantial investment to enhance our communal spaces with a more modern and contemporary look and feel. Our goal is to position Querencia as a multi-generational club for the entire family – from the grandparents down to the grandchildren," added CEO and Partner Jorge Carrera. "We are planning to allocate significant resources throughout 2018 to bring new residential offerings and amenities, which we will publicly announce details for soon."

Set atop the highest point in San Jose del Cabo, Querencia is located on "The Golden Corridor," a 21-mile stretch of oceanfront land between Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo. The gated enclave's wide assortment of residences consists of spacious condos that range from $1.5 million to custom ocean and golf course view homes offered at more than $8 million. Querencia is located just 15 minutes from Los Cabos International Airport and many U.S. cities are within a two-hour flight.

