QueryPie selected for Real Madrid Next Accelerator Program

Signing of a Proof of Concept (PoC) contract with Real Madrid for building integrated cybersecurity solutions

7 companies were selected, and QueryPie is the only one in the 'cybersecurity' field

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QueryPie Inc., a cybersecurity solution startup, was selected as the only company in the cybersecurity field for the program 'Real Madrid Next Accelerator for Asia,' which supports Asian startups of Spain's Real Madrid and seeks new technology partners.

QueryPie, selected as the representative startup in the 'Cybersecurity & Technology' field, signing a PoC contract aims to demonstrate the platform's advanced capabilities in detecting, preventing, and responding to sophisticated cyber threats.

Real Madrid Next (RMNext) is the brand under which Real Madrid's innovation projects are developed, in collaboration with startups and companies seeking to enhance performance with the support of the Real Madrid ecosystem. These projects focus on six areas: Performance, Audiovisual Contents, E-Health, Cybersecurity & Technology, Fan Engagement, and Social.

This year, 823 startups from 14 Asian countries, including Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the Philippines, participated, and a total of 7 companies, including QueryPie.

The PoC includes QueryPie's security solution lineups, 'QueryPie DAC (Database Access Controller),' 'QueryPie SAC (System Access Controller),' and 'QueryPie KAC (Kubernetes Access Controller),' and from September, integrated cybersecurity technology verification will be conducted to control and manage access to databases, systems, and containers used by the club in Seoul and Spain (Madrid), as well as online.

Brant Hwang, CEO of QueryPie said, "I am pleased to be selected for the accelerator program of Real Madrid, the world's top club, and to have the opportunity to introduce our solutions to the club practically," and "through sufficient PoC processes, we will provide high-level security solutions that can integrate and manage various key information possessed by the club."

About QueryPie Inc.:

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2016, QueryPie Inc. is a provider of B2B solutions optimized for SaaS and cloud environments. They offer integrated cybersecurity solutions for databases, systems, and containers with a team consisting of experts fluent in cloud, search engines, platforms, ML, and various fields. QueryPie is a unified data governance solution for data analytics and infrastructure environments, enabling enterprises to centrally manage development infrastructure, data access control, and data-related tasks. This leads to reduced costs and increased revenue in the cloud environment. Additionally, QueryPie complies with data security regulations like J-Sox, ISMS, PCI-DSS, and GDPR. For further information, please visit www.querypie.com

