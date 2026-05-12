QuerySurge is Now Available in the AWS Cloud with Pay-As-You-Go Pricing

Industry-Leading Data Validation Platform Expands Cloud Availability, Offering Enterprises Automated Data Validation Anywhere, Anytime

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The QuerySurge team today announced the availability of QuerySurge in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud. The offering brings enterprise-grade, automated data validation to AWS environments with a flexible, pay-as-you-go pricing model — making it easier than ever for organizations to validate their data pipelines, warehouses, lakes, and BI reports at scale.

Deployed within a customer-controlled AWS environment, QuerySurge in the AWS Cloud enables companies to automate data validation across AWS and hybrid data environments. Whether migrating to AWS, modernizing a data warehouse, building a data lake, or automating DataOps pipelines, QuerySurge helps ensure that critical data remains accurate, complete, and trusted from source to target.

"The AWS Cloud solves one of the biggest challenges our customers face — providing the optimal environment for QuerySurge. With pay-as-you-go pricing and the flexibility of AWS, teams can now deploy QuerySurge quickly, validate data across cloud and hybrid environments, and get audit-ready results without long-term infrastructure commitments."

— Bill Hayduk, CEO

Key Benefits of QuerySurge in the AWS Cloud

Flexible, Pay-As-You-Go Pricing: Start with a free one-month trial, then pay only for what you use each month with no upfront commitment. Cancel anytime.

Start with a free one-month trial, then pay only for what you use each month with no upfront commitment. Cancel anytime. 100% Data Validation Coverage: Validate up to 100% of data across complex pipelines, warehouses, and data lakes — far beyond what manual testing can achieve.

Validate up to 100% of data across complex pipelines, warehouses, and data lakes — far beyond what manual testing can achieve. Broad AWS Ecosystem Support: Natively supports Amazon Redshift, Amazon S3, AWS Glue, and ETL/ELT pipelines, as well as Snowflake, Databricks, and 200+ other data technologies.

Natively supports Amazon Redshift, Amazon S3, AWS Glue, and ETL/ELT pipelines, as well as Snowflake, Databricks, and 200+ other data technologies. Seamless CI/CD and DataOps Integration: Integrate data validation directly into CI/CD and DataOps release workflows for continuous data quality assurance.

Integrate data validation directly into CI/CD and DataOps release workflows for continuous data quality assurance. AI-Accelerated Test Creation: QuerySurge AI dramatically reduces the time required to build and maintain test suites, enabling faster data validation cycles.

QuerySurge AI dramatically reduces the time required to build and maintain test suites, enabling faster data validation cycles. Audit-Ready Evidence: Produce detailed validation results and reporting to support compliance, audit, and data governance requirements.

Produce detailed validation results and reporting to support compliance, audit, and data governance requirements. Enterprise-Level Security: Hosted in the customer's own AWS environment, ensuring full control over data and infrastructure.

Key AWS Use Cases

QuerySurge in the AWS Cloud is ideally suited for:

AWS cloud migrations and hybrid on-premises to AWS environments

Amazon Redshift data warehouse validation

Amazon S3 data lake testing

AWS Glue and ETL/ELT pipeline validation

Snowflake, Databricks, and third-party platforms running on AWS

BI report and analytics dashboard testing

CI/CD and DataOps release workflow automation

Availability

QuerySurge in the AWS Cloud is available now via the AWS Marketplace. Organizations can begin with a free one-month trial and immediately access the full suite of QuerySurge data validation capabilities. Visit www.querysurge.com/partner-program/partners/amazon-web-services-aws or the AWS Marketplace for more information.

About QuerySurge

QuerySurge is an enterprise-grade data quality platform that continuously automates the validation of data across your entire ecosystem – from data warehouses and big data lakes to BI reports and enterprise applications.

The QuerySurge Team can be reached at [email protected].

SOURCE QuerySurge