QuerySurge is Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuerySurge today announced the availability of its enterprise data validation & testing solution in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use in the Azure cloud. QuerySurge customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure platform, with streamlined deployment & management and pay-as-you-go pricing.

"We are excited to release QuerySurge in the Azure marketplace as a pay-as-you-go solution," said Bill Hayduk, CEO of RTTS and leader of the QuerySurge software division. "Microsoft Azure solves some of the biggest challenges that our customers face - procuring the optimal environment with flexible scalability, full disaster recovery capabilities and enterprise-level security. And the new pay-as-you-go pricing, where customers pay only for what they use each month, provides great financial flexibility."

QuerySurge automates the data validation and testing of data warehouses, big data lakes, data migration projects, BI reports and enterprise applications with full Azure DevOps functionality for continuous testing of customers' data pipeline.

Integration with Microsoft Azure DevOps

QuerySurge now provides an extension for Azure DevOps, Microsoft's toolchain for developing and deploying software.

"The QuerySurge integration with Azure DevOps allows users to automate the data validation in their DevOps CI/CD pipelines," said Hayduk. "Implementing QuerySurge throughout the development cycle ensures that data changes, whether during data migrations from on-prem to the cloud or full in-cloud data warehouse testing, load as expected throughout the current DevOps cycle and corresponding releases."

About QuerySurge

Launched in 2012, QuerySurge ensures that data extracted from data sources remains intact in the target data store by analyzing and pinpointing any differences quickly. With over 150 customers in 30+ countries and a partner ecosystem that includes 70+ leading technology vendors, systems integrators and consulting organizations, QuerySurge is at the forefront of the data quality movement.

QuerySurge is the software division of RTTS, the premier pure-play QA & testing organization that specializes in test automation. Headquartered in New York, RTTS has had 1,000+ successful engagements at over 700 corporations since 1996. RTTS is a Microsoft Gold DevOps Partner and has been part of the Microsoft partner ecosystem since 2005.

For more information on QuerySurge in the Azure cloud, please visit https://www.querysurge.com/partner-program/partners/microsoft-azure

To visit QuerySurge's offering in the Azure marketplace, please visit https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/rtts.querysurge-cloud-payg?tab=Overview

To see QuerySurge's Azure extension in the Azure pipeline, please visit https://marketplace.visualstudio.com/items?itemName=RTTS.querysurge-tasks

SOURCE QuerySurge