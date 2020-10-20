Quest Analytics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Analytics today announced that it has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST. HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk.

This achievement places Quest Analytics in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"This HITRUST CSF Certification is consistent with Quest Analytics' long-standing commitment to complex compliance and privacy requirements," said Jim Rubin, CFO, Quest Analytics. "It is a significant accomplishment by the team and is a validation of our high standards for protecting sensitive data."

"HITRUST is continually innovating to help streamline and simplify how organizations assess information risk and manage compliance in a cloud environment," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "We are happy that Quest Analytics has taken the steps needed to achieve HITRUST CSF Certification—a designation that provides added confidence to their customers."

About Quest Analytics

Quest Analytics offers the leading software platform for provider network measurement, management and monitoring, serving more than 425 payers in the United States, including all eight of the nation's largest insurance companies; the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS); multiple state regulatory agencies; and benefit brokers. Quest Analytics solutions include the industry's most widely utilized access software and Quest Enterprise Services, the industries' leading adequacy solution with the only integrated directory accuracy solution. Quest Analytics solutions enable superior member experiences, improve Americans' access to quality healthcare and enable more efficient and compliant network management for payers across all plan types. For more information, please visit www.questanalytics.com.

