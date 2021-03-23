Quest Analytics Adds Payer, Provider and Regulatory Expert to Leadership Team

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Analytics today announced that Scott Westover, a long-time health plan executive with payer, provider and regulatory experience, has joined the company as SVP Network and Regulatory Strategy, effective immediately. In this role, he will partner with key clients to connect rapidly changing market needs to Quest Analytics' solutions and innovations.

"We are delighted to welcome Scott to the Quest Analytics team. As the needs of public and private payers continue to evolve, Quest Analytics is expanding its offerings to serve the growing opportunity and meet America's healthcare challenges," said Steve Levin, CEO Quest Analytics. "This focus on growth and impact puts a premium on the seasoned payer and provider experience within the company's leadership."

Most recently, Scott served as market president for AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire, a leading Medicaid Care Management Organization that administers benefits statewide for Medicaid members. In this role, he was responsible for the plan's strategic direction, growth and leadership. His prior experience includes working at Anthem, Inc. as a vice president of provider joint ventures and national accounts; senior roles within leading healthcare providers; directing a Medicaid health plan; and driving national health strategy for multiple Fortune 50 corporations.

"Quest Analytics has long been known as the leader for provider network management, and for its track record of innovation as they serve the entire payer community," stated Scott Westover, SVP, Network and Regulatory Strategy, Quest Analytics. "In joining Quest Analytics, I am excited about the opportunity to leverage my operational experience on a national scale."

Quest Analytics is the software platform trusted by the nation's health plans and regulators to manage, measure and monitor health plan network performance. The company's software is used by more than 425 payers, including all eight of the nation's largest health plans, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), multiple state regulatory agencies and many of the nation's leading health systems. Quest Analytics' solutions include Quest Analytics Services, the most widely utilized software to measure network access, and Quest Enterprise Services, the only software that enables health plans to measure, manage and monitor both network adequacy and provider directory accuracy within a single platform. Quest Analytics helps health plans move beyond adequacy to excellence by delivering differentiated member experiences, improving Americans' access to quality healthcare, and creating more efficient and compliant network management for payers across all plan types—including meeting the newly passed provider verification requirements under the No Surprises Act. For more information, please visit www.questanalytics.com .

