Quest Analytics Adds Technology Executive Stephen Gold To Board Of Directors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Analytics, the leader in Provider Network Management, today announced the addition of Stephen Gold to the Quest Analytics Board of Directors. Stephen is a seasoned senior technology executive with a strong track record in the successful design, implementation, operation and support of large-scale technology initiatives with experience across healthcare, retail, technology and associated digital businesses.

Stephen has most recently served as Executive Vice President, CTO and Chief Process Improvement Officer, Hudson's Bay Company, with responsibility for directing overall digital product and technology strategy for HBC. From 2012 to 2017, Stephen served as Executive Vice President, CVS Health, Chief Information Officer and member of the Executive Committee, where he oversaw the company's entire information systems and technology operations, including the digital business, as well as for Client Services Operations within CVS/Caremark. He has also held senior technology leadership roles for Avaya, Inc., GSI Commerce and Medco Health Solutions.

Stephen presently holds Corporate Director roles at Healthgrades and Verint and sits on the technology advisory boards of SkyRepublic, Kazuhm and Analytics Ventures. He is also a member of the College of Professional Studies Advisory Board of St. John's University.

"Stephen is an excellent addition to the Quest Analytics Board of Directors. As a lifetime technologist, he has a rare, proven ability to deliver technology transformations at scale, with efficiency and effectiveness," said Steve Levin, Chief Executive Officer, Quest Analytics. "In addition, Stephen's experience includes healthcare, consumer engagement and B2B information systems, all relevant to Quest Analytics and our client partners working together to build more effective and differentiated provider networks."

"I am impressed with Quest Analytics' track record of innovation and the role the Company plays to measure, manage and monitor health plan network performance," said Stephen Gold. "I'm excited to join this highly experienced team to continue to grow and transform the provider network management space."

About Quest Analytics

Quest Analytics is the software trusted by the nation's health plans and regulators to manage, measure and monitor health plan network performance, including both network adequacy and directory accuracy from one common platform. Our services are used by more than 425 payers, including all eight of the nation's largest health plans, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and multiple state regulatory agencies. Quest Analytics helps health plans ensure a better member experience, improve Americans' access to quality healthcare and enable more efficient and compliant network management for payers across all plan types. For more information, please visit www.questanalytics.com .

SOURCE Quest Analytics

Related Links

questanalytics.com

