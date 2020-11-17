Quest Analytics Expands Board of Directors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Analytics today announced that it has expanded its Board of Directors with the addition of three senior executives, including Elizabeth Bierbower, Dr. Bill Lewis and Rita Johnson-Mills.

"We are delighted to welcome Beth, Bill and Rita to the Quest Analytics Board. With deep experience in the payer, provider and regulatory sectors, each brings a valuable perspective to the business of provider network intelligence," said Roger Holstein, Chairman, Quest Analytics. "These additions to the Board of Directors are consistent with our commitment to ensure that consumers have access to both an adequate network of providers and an accurate provider directory."

Elizabeth Bierbower is a strategic leader with more than thirty years of executive-level experience in the health insurance industry. With a deep understanding of both traditional managed care and value-based care, Beth spent more than 18 years at Humana in several leadership roles including Segment President and a member of Humana's Executive Management Team, President of the Group and Specialty Segment, Chief Operating Officer of Humana's Specialty Benefits division and Enterprise Vice President leading Humana's Product Development and Innovation teams. She currently serves on the Boards of BlueSprig, a provider of ABA therapy to individuals with Autism, and the American Telemedicine Association, a member of the Education and Finance Committees.

"I have long admired the role that Quest Analytics has played in helping to improve the overall member experience for health plans," said Beth Bierbower. "I look forward to leveraging my experience innovating with national payer organizations to help guide the team as Quest Analytics scales and grows its business in the future."

Dr. Bill Lewis is an emergency medicine-trained physician. He serves as a senior Telemedicine advisor for numerous Fortune 500 companies and care delivery organizations and serves on multiple board advisory committees and industry boards. He served as Chair of the American Telemedicine Association/CHQI Accreditation Committee for Telemedicine, which sold to URAC, and as a telemedicine consultant for Humana. Previously, Dr. Lewis served as Chief Medical Officer of GlobalMed, a national telemedicine equipment and infrastructure company, and as the Senior Vice President of Medical Operations for Concentra Health Services.

"The pandemic has forever changed the role of telemedicine in health plan networks, enabling providers and payers to deliver virtual access in multiple patient-centric venues," said Bill Lewis, MD. "Quest Analytics is well-positioned to help both payers and regulators incorporate telemedicine into their network standards, and measure, manage and monitor network performance for tomorrow's physical and virtual networks."

Rita Johnson-Mills is a health care executive with over 25 years of combined federal, state and private industry experience. Formerly, she was a business segment CEO at UnitedHealthcare and Centene Corporation, and spent 15 years in various leadership roles with the Department of Health and Human Services, including four years as the Director, Office of Managed Care for the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Currently, she serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. She is also a Governance Fellow with the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and a founding member of UnitedHealthGroup's Diversity and Inclusion Council. She is a certified corporate culture facilitator and Hogan's certified Executive Coach. Rita is the recipient of numerous honors and awards, including the Nashville Business Journal's 2017 Most Admired CEO award.

"The regulatory environment governing health plans has never been more complex. Quest Analytics enables both health plans and federal and state insurance regulators to ensure access to both an adequate health care network and accurate provider directory," said Rita Johnson-Mills. "As a member of the Quest Analytics Board of Directors, I look forward to supporting the company's mission and enabling the company's customers to provide superior access to care for millions of our oldest and most vulnerable consumers."

The three appointments are effective immediately.

About Quest Analytics

Quest Analytics is the software platform trusted by the nation's health plans and regulators to manage, measure and monitor health plan network performance. Our software is used by more than 425 payers, including all eight of the nation's largest health plans, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and multiple state regulatory agencies. Quest Analytics solutions include Quest Analytics Services, the most widely utilized software to measure network access, and Quest Enterprise Services, the only software that enables health plans to measure, manage and monitor both network adequacy and directory accuracy from a common platform. Quest Analytics helps health plans ensure a better member experience, improve Americans' access to quality healthcare and enable more efficient and compliant network management for payers across all plan types. For more information, please visit www.questanalytics.com.

