Quest Analytics Expands Leadership Team with the Addition of Barbara Dumery as Chief Product Officer

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Analytics today announced that Barbara Dumery will join the leadership team as Chief Product Officer. With more than 20 years' experience bringing innovative healthcare technology solutions to the market that address key challenges in healthcare, Dumery will lead the product management function across Quest Analytics' network management technology solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Barbara to the Quest Analytics leadership team. She brings a proven talent for building transformative healthcare technology solutions," said Steve Levin, Chief Executive Officer, Quest Analytics. "As we enter our next phase of development and expansion in collaboration with our client base, the addition of Barbara to our team will enable faster and more effective product innovation."

"Throughout my career, I've worked across many parts of the healthcare ecosystem, starting in devices and diagnostic software and eventually moving into risk management and healthcare infrastructure. As healthcare moves from fee-for-service to value-based care, I realized I wanted to have a broader impact on the industry," said Barbara Dumery, Chief Product Officer, Quest Analytics. "As Quest Analytics' services are driving positive change in the health insurance sector, I am excited to be a part of the rapid transformation of provider network management and improving America's access to healthcare."

Most recently, Dumery served as Senior Vice President of Product Management at Imprivata, a digital identity company for healthcare. She transformed the business from a niche solution into a strategic partner for health systems globally. During her tenure, Imprivata experienced record growth and profitability. Prior to Imprivata, she worked at Cotiviti (previously Verisk Health), a healthcare analytics and population health management company. Dumery began her career as head of product management at a mid-stage start-up in radiology imaging and a medical device management, followed by seven years at Nuance, where she led the Radiology Line of Business.

Dumery holds Bachelor and Master's Degrees in Electrical Engineering from Tufts University. She has been named as one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare Software by the Healthcare Technology Report two years in a row.

Quest Analytics offers the leading software platform for provider network measurement, management and monitoring, serving more than 425 payers in the United States including all eight of the nation's largest insurance companies; the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS); multiple state regulatory agencies; and benefit brokers. Quest Analytics solutions include the industry's most widely utilized access software and Quest Enterprise Services, the industries' leading adequacy solution with the only integrated directory accuracy solution. Quest Analytics solutions enable superior member experiences, improve Americans' access to quality healthcare and enable more efficient and compliant network management for payers across all plan types. For more information, please visit www.questanalytics.com.

