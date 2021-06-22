Quest Analytics Introduces Enhancements to its Quest Enterprise Services Platform at AHIP Institute & Expo Online

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Analytics, the analytic leader in Provider Network Management, today announced new capabilities to the Quest Enterprise Services (QES) platform at AHIP Institute & Expo Online. The enhancements to the cloud-based solution let health plans save time and resources by making it easier to manage a growing network of providers more efficiently with higher quality business intelligence while meeting compliance requirements for adequate and accurate provider networks.

"It is our goal to ensure Quest Enterprise Services seamlessly integrates into our clients' workflow and increases efficiency across their organization," said Barbara Dumery, Chief Product Officer, Quest Analytics. "Increasing complexity, through regulation or member demand, has the potential to make day-to-day operations of provider networks more burdensome and workflow intensive. Quest Analytics is committed to partnering with the nation's leading health plans to meet those process challenges head-on, helping adequate networks become excellent."

The innovations in workflow efficiency streamline a health plans' access to information, enabling the ability to upload mass amounts of provider data across multiple adequacy projects to measure the impact of different actions on the network. Further enhancements to the product provide visibility into alternate access options for health plans that file network exceptions. Recognizing that adequate networks are inextricably linked to accurate networks, users can now identify and remediate inaccurate provider data in their systems with actionable provider reports.

Quest Analytics is the software trusted by the nation's health plans and regulators to manage, measure and monitor health plan network performance, including both network adequacy and directory accuracy from one common platform. Our services are used by more than 425 payers, including all eight of the nation's largest health plans, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and multiple state regulatory agencies. Quest Analytics helps health plans ensure a better member experience, improve Americans' access to quality healthcare and enable more efficient and compliant network management for payers across all plan types. For more information, please visit www.questanalytics.com.

