Quest Analytics Partners with Vertical IQ to provide seamless Industry Intelligence

Pittsburgh, PA, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Analytics LLC, a leading provider of modular banking CRM software today announced a new partnership with Vertical IQ. Vertical IQ is a premier provider of industry intelligence to help business bankers quickly prepare for prospect and client meetings.

"We are excited to deliver seamless integration from our banking CRM solution to Vertical IQ enabling business development and relationship management officers to easily connect and retrieve a wealth of industry specific information." said Karl Keller, President of Quest Analytics. "By working together, our mutual clients gain an enhanced user experience as they research and prepare for relationship management calls and meetings."

Bobby Martin, Co-Founder and President, at Vertical IQ said "We are excited to work with the Quest Analytics team to enable users to quickly get the information they need right at their fingertips. The new integration will support a single sign-on launch from their IQProspects module into the Vertical IQ platform to help our joint customers win, grow, and retain more business.

Quest Analytics helps banks and credit unions automate all aspects of customer contact management: from tellers and personal bankers in the branches, commercial and ag lenders out in the field, to CSR's in the call center. Quest combines daily analytics, easy to use software and relationship building skills training to enhance a bank's sales and service culture towards sustainability.

About Vertical IQ

Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Vertical IQ is a nationally recognized leader in Industry Intelligence. Whether they're pitching a local brewery or a national biotech, successful sales and marketing teams use Vertical IQ to better understand a prospect's or customer's business challenges before, during, and after sales meetings. Covering more than 525 distinct industries, 3,400 local economies, and more than 90 percent of the U.S. economy, Vertical IQ equips users with the confidence and credibility to make memorable first impressions and sustain enduring relationships. Learn more about how Readiness Wins at VerticalIQ.com.

About Quest Analytics

Quest Analytics is a financial services technology and training company specializing in helping community banks and credit unions grow quickly and profitably. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Quest Analytics has enhanced the sales and service culture at banks and credit unions across the United States since 2001.

