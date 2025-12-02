Quest Analytics Receives Renewed CMS Contract to Measure Network Adequacy for Medicare Advantage, Pharmacy Plans

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Analytics, the leader in provider network design and management solutions, announced today that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has renewed their contract with Quest Analytics for an additional five-year term. The renewed agreement builds on an almost two-decade long partnership that has driven innovation in network adequacy and accuracy measurement.

Since 2007, Quest Analytics has supported CMS' Medicare Advantage network adequacy reviews. The company's solutions are integral to triennial network reviews, service area expansion evaluations, and the Health Plan Management System (HPMS) Network Management Module. Quest Analytics' software provides geocoding and proximity mapping capabilities to assess provider networks against CMS' time and distance standards.

CMS regulations require that "Plans maintain and monitor a network of appropriate providers that is sufficient to provide adequate access to covered services." CMS uses Quest Analytics' solutions to evaluate plan submissions across more than 40 specialties and facility types, applying adequacy standards based on population density. The Quest Analytics platform also supports CMS in identifying any noncompliance issues.

"We are honored to continue our work with CMS as a trusted partner in advancing access to care," said Steve Levin, Chief Executive Officer, Quest Analytics. "This contract renewal reflects our shared commitment to improving health outcomes through better data, smarter networks, and innovative oversight tools that support the evolving needs of beneficiaries across all federally regulated plans."

About Quest Analytics

Quest Analytics' provider network design and management solutions and services are trusted by 400+ clients — including all 8 of the nation's largest health plans, many of the nation's largest health systems and provider groups, multiple state regulatory agencies, and CMS — to manage, model, and monitor 7K+ provider networks. Their platform processes 150B+ provider records monthly and supports 700K+ healthcare professionals from 360K+ locations in attesting their data. The company helps 90% of healthcare networks deliver differentiated member experiences, thereby improving access to quality care for 90% of Americans. Learn more at Quest Analytics.

This release was prepared by Quest Analytics. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not represent an official statement, policy, or endorsement by CMS.

