Quest and Proov Collaborate to Bring Novel Home Fertility Test to Women Through questhealth.com

First and only FDA-cleared PdG (progesterone metabolite) home test to help confirm successful ovulation

SECAUCUS, N.J., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women seeking to start or expand a family can now access the Proov Confirm PdG home collection kit for assessing fertility through questhealth.com. Available through a collaboration with the consumer-initiated testing business of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) and Proov, maker of at-home fertility and hormone tests, the Proov Confirm PdG test is the first and only FDA-cleared PdG (progesterone metabolite) home test kit to confirm successful ovulation.

The test is the first women's health test from a third-party manufacturer available through questhealth.com. While the Quest site currently features over 75 test services, from comprehensive health panels to allergy and STD testing, most are based on the laboratory test services of Quest Diagnostics rather than over-the-counter at-home test kits from third-party providers.

Progesterone is a reproductive hormone that helps prepare the lining of the uterus for implantation and pregnancy. Progesterone levels should be elevated several days after ovulation to allow implantation to occur, this is known as the implantation window. The Proov Confirm PdG test is intended for the detection of pregnanediol glucuronide (PdG, the major urine metabolite of progesterone) in urine and can be used as an aid for confirmation of ovulation. It measures PdG levels in the urine over four key days — the "implantation window" — to help assess if ovulation was successful.

"I created Proov after my own battle with infertility because I wanted other women to have more information and options than what I had at the time," said Proov founder and CEO, Amy Beckley, PhD. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Quest to broaden access to Proov Confirm so even more women can access insights to help them realize their dream of raising a family."

The Proov Confirm home collection kit can be purchased now on questhealth.com for $29. It involves a urine test, similar to an at-home pregnancy test, with results visible to the eye in 5-10 minutes. In addition, users can also download the free Proov Insight app to receive reminders to test, gain help in interpreting results and personalize an action plan. The test may be appropriate for women who have been trying to conceive but without success. It may also be useful for women with prior fertility issues, a history of polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, and those who are 35 years of age or older or taking fertility medications.

As many as one in five women experience challenges with fertility, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. It is advisable for women who are experiencing ovulation-related issues to consult with a healthcare provider regarding potential causes of the issue.

"Health-conscious consumers want choice, and our collaboration with Proov is an example of how Quest is stepping up with the test options they want, where and when they want them," said Richard Adams, Vice President and General Manager of Consumer-initiated Testing at Quest.

The Proov Confirm test joins several other Quest tests to aid fertility assessments and family planning on questhealth.com, including:

• Ovarian Reserve Assessment Marker (AMH) Test (NEW), which measures women's ovulatory egg supply and potential effect on fertility.

• hCG Pregnancy Test to help confirm pregnancy by detecting the presence of human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), also called the pregnancy hormone, in the blood as early as seven days after conception.

• Pre-Pregnancy Test Panel to evaluate health factors important for a healthy pregnancy and fetal development.

• Testosterone Test (Men) to measure the testosterone level in the blood to assess if the level is normal, high, or low by age.

For more information, visit questhealth.com and follow @testwithquest on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Potential collaborators may contact Quest Diagnostics at [email protected] or visit Quest Affiliate Program | Quest® (questhealth.com).

About Proov

Proov® has developed an at-home PdG test that measures the presence of progesterone metabolite PdG in urine to help a woman confirm that she has ovulated successfully. Originally co-founded in Boulder, Colo. by two women who both struggled to conceive, Proov was created to empower women to know more about their menstrual cycles, ovulation health, and PdG levels. Don't just predict ovulation, Proov it! For more information, please visit proovtest.com

About Quest*

Quest empowers consumers by making affordable, high-quality, trusted healthcare easy. With innovative tools, we give consumers more control over their own healthcare journeys and meet them where they are, supporting both consumers and their care teams. Our consumer-initiated test service allows people access to the same quality lab tests used by doctors and hospitals, providing the information and insights they need about their health. With more than 75+ lab tests available at questhealth.com, from general health profiles to tests for conditions ranging from heart health to sexually transmitted diseases, consumers can shop, schedule test appointments, and access results securely from a phone or computer.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

*Quest® is the brand name used for services offered by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and its affiliated companies. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and certain affiliates are CLIA certified laboratories that provide HIPAA covered services. Other affiliates operated under the Quest® brand, such as Quest Consumer Inc., do not provide HIPAA covered services.

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics