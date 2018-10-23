Quest Diagnostics, a Pioneer in Consumer Health, Expands Offering with Launch of QuestDirect, a Service that Provides Consumers Access to Lab Testing without Visiting a Doctor's Office

QuestDirect, the latest in a series of consumer offerings from Quest Diagnostics, can be accessed through the recently refreshed MyQuest, Quest's patient platform used by six million people or by visiting: QuestDiagnostics.com/QuestDirect

Available in 48 states, consumers can get the diagnostic information they need to stay healthy in three simple stepsi. QuestDirect's 35 test packages include general health, men's and women's health, digestive health, heart health, infectious disease and sexually transmitted disease testing.

To order, consumers can visit the QuestDirect website to conveniently shop online and choose their own lab tests. Independent physicians will provide oversight and, if appropriate, order the testing. Consumers can make an appointment online to visit one of Quest's 2,200 patient service centers. Results are typically available within a week and can be accessed through MyQuest, where they can be easily shared with a consumer's own doctor, or a with a family member through the new "My Circle" feature that allows approved family members and other users to connect through MyQuest.

"Quest has long been a pioneer in consumer health and an advocate of empowering consumers with diagnostic insights," said Steve Rusckowski, Quest Diagnostics Chairman, President and CEO. "With the launch of QuestDirect and refresh of MyQuest, consumers can access the information they need, when they need it, allowing for a more knowledgeable and engaging experience."

Quest Diagnostics has long been a leader in the movement for consumer empowerment in healthcare. The company has been a strong advocate in the effort to provide patients with direct access to lab testing. The company further expanded convenient access to testing services through its recent collaborations with Safeway and Walmart, and expects to have well over 200 patient service centers in retail store locations by the end of 2018. Additionally, Quest performs genotyping test services on behalf of Ancestry's AncestryDNA, a service that today identifies and quantifies an individual's ethnic origins based on results of DNA testing. Blueprint Fit, the first athlete-specific direct-to-consumer service from Quest Diagnostics, includes an at-home, self-collection option.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 45,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

i Available in OK, AZ and IN through joint venture partners Sonora Quest, Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma, and Mid America Clinical Laboratories. Not available in HI or AK.

