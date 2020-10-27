Quest Diagnostics and Catapult Health Provide Virtual Preventive Care Services for Employers During COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond

SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, and Catapult Health, the leading national provider of employer-sponsored Preventive Checkups, have formed a collaboration designed to help organizations facilitate virtual (telehealth) access to clinical services for their employees and adult dependents, with emphasis on reducing risks related to preventable chronic diseases.

The first-of-its-kind collaboration specifically focuses on helping employers create a highly convenient and safe way for employees to access thorough and guideline driven preventive care and mental health support during the COVID-19 pandemic. Research shows many individuals are reluctant to seek in-person health care due to fear of contracting the SARS-CoV-2 virus, raising the prospect that untreated, preventable conditions will progress to more advanced disease.

"Social distancing and fear of contracting COVID-19 make it difficult for many individuals to access preventive care services from their healthcare providers. At the same time, employers recognize that at-home care, technology enabled options, including preventive care and screening, can be highly effective in enabling prevention and treatment of chronic diseases, supporting better workforce health and lower medical costs," said Jay G. Wohlgemuth, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, and head of the company's Employer Population Health programs. "Quest Diagnostics and Catapult Health have complementary capabilities that, together, will improve the ability of organizations to support their employees' health by providing a patient-centric service that meets them where they are during the pandemic and beyond."

The collaboration pairs insights from Quest's biometric screenings offered at-home via specimen self-collection, at Quest's Patient Service Centers, and at the worksite with Catapult Health's new VirtualCheckup™ solution. The VirtualCheckup includes a video preventive care checkup to allow for confidential analysis and consultation with a nurse practitioner. Each checkup covers personal and family health history, Quest's lab test and biometric data, prescription drug adherence, depression screening (PHQ-9), and concludes with the creation of a personal action plan to include referral into employer health and benefits programs. The consultation also screens for potential COVID-19 exposure, and individuals identified as at-risk may be directed to COVID-19 diagnostic testing services provided by Quest.

Health plans typically reimburse Catapult's preventive care checkups as a covered annual preventive checkup, reducing medical costs for employers and the need for employees to visit a doctor for the checkup.

"When people skip doctor visits, the consequences can be grave in terms of poorer long-term outcomes and higher medical costs," said David Michel, CEO of Catapult Health. "Because they sponsor much of the nation's healthcare, employers end up absorbing these costs to a great degree. Our unique virtual care model is designed to change that by taking preventive care into employee's homes, thereby solving for access to care, safety, and overall preventive care compliance."

Quest Diagnostics provides at-home self-collection to facilitate health lab screening for diabetes and cardiovascular risk. Employers also have the option to refer employees to one of Quest's 2,250 patient service centers for a comprehensive biometric screening panel, including COVID-19 antibody testing.

A new Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA)v study showed that virtual preventive care rarely assess blood pressure or cholesterol, two vital indicators of heart and metabolic health among patients with chronic illnesses, and measures that are often relied upon for medication management. This new offering from Quest and Catapult can help meet this need by combining biometric screening with the convenience of virtual care.

"Healthcare is complex and not every individual can navigate it successfully alone. Virtual care that includes convenient testing paired with clinical consultations, mental health and prescription history, makes it easier and less complicated for employees to access the care they need when they need it," said Wendi Mader, Executive Director, Quest Diagnostics, Employer Population Health. "This is why Quest is committed to investing in solutions that combine lab testing with a virtual encounter to empower employees to easily connect to data-driven care that improves health and reduces costs."

Several studies suggest that COVID-19 has prompted many individuals to cancel or postpone routine medical care. A Quest Diagnostics Health Trends™ study published in Population Health Management of 1.9 million patients with diabetes found that that nearly two thirds failed to receive HbA1c testing. Another Health Trends™ study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found a steep decline in the rate of cancer diagnosis, suggesting that patients delayed cancer screenings and evaluations due to the pandemic.

Other research from the IQVIA Institute shows a 70% decline in doctor visits during the onset of the pandemic and a study from the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) shows that about 1 in 4 employees are reporting depressive symptoms, such as anxiety and feelings of tiredness, and are exercising less than they did prior to the pandemic.

For more information on how to access the new services, visit www.QuestForHealth.com .

About Quest Diagnostics Employer Population Health

Quest Diagnostics Employer Population Health is the leader in employee population health management and screening solutions designed to improve outcomes and costs for employers. With nationwide lab access and insights from clinical data, Quest Diagnostics provides health screenings and related population health solutions to identify chronic disease risks, connect employees to needed in-network care, empower better health. Quest Diagnostics also provides COVID-19 Return to Work Services to foster safer workplace environments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Quest Diagnostics has won countless awards for its employer population health programs, including the prestigious Everett C. Koop Award for 2020. For more information, visit www.QuestForHealth.com .

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 47,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com

About Catapult Health

Catapult Health is transforming the delivery of preventive and primary care through its VirtualCheckup™, a fully integrated digital solution available through employers and health plans nationwide. For more information, visit CatapultHealth.com.

