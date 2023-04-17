Quest Diagnostics and NewYork-Presbyterian Complete Laboratory Services Acquisition

SECAUCUS, N.J., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), the nation's leading provider of diagnostic information services, and NewYork-Presbyterian, one of the nation's largest and most comprehensive academic medical centers, today announced that Quest has completed its previously announced acquisition of select assets of the laboratory services business of NewYork-Presbyterian. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The goal of the collaboration is to enable providers and patients to access high quality, affordable testing from a service menu that combines the complementary strengths of both organizations. In addition, patients will benefit from access to Quest's network of nearly 100 patient service centers in the five boroughs.

Quest provides a complete portfolio of services to empower health systems and hospitals to improve the quality, innovation and insights of their diagnostic laboratory services, elevate the patient experience and lower costs for more accessible—and affordable—care. For more information, visit Hospitals & Health Systems | Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our approximately 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

