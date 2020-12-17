Quest Diagnostics and The Commons Project to Deliver Convenient Access to Lab Data -- Including COVID-19 Test Results -- Through the CommonHealth App

SECAUCUS, N.J., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, and The Commons Project , a non-profit public trust dedicated to building and operating global digital platforms and services for public good, today announced a collaboration that will give individuals more control over how and when they can access their data.

With the new collaboration, Quest Diagnostics also joins a handful of industry members of the Commons Project Foundation, which is focused on enabling people to access digital versions of their COVID-19 test results and vaccination records in order to more safely open international borders and resume economic activity.

Through the new collaboration, individuals can elect to access their Quest Diagnostics laboratory testing data through CommonHealth, the privacy-preserving Android app. The solution makes it easier for patients to access and review all their health data on a single, secure app.

"As patients navigate their health during the pandemic, and beyond, it is more important than ever to have their health data in one place," said Cathy Doherty, Senior Vice President and Group Executive, Clinical Franchise Solutions and Marketing for Quest Diagnostics. "By making Quest Diagnostics lab results accessible via CommonHealth, more individuals will have convenient access to their most critical and up-to-date health information, for better health decisions powered by diagnostic insights."

Approximately 55 percent of people in the United States are Android users. CommonHealth – available as a free download via Google Play – is the first and the only platform designed to allow users of the Android operating system to manage their medical records on Android-enabled devices and smartphones.

"As we expand our network with digital solutions that help people better manage their health, we need trusted members to help provide secure lab results and vaccination data in a timely and accurate way," said Dr. Brad Perkins, CMO, The Commons Project. "Our collaboration with Quest unlocks access to the world's largest database of clinical lab results for more than half the population that uses Android devices, putting them in control of their private health data."

CommonHealth aggregates health information, such as lab test results and vaccine information, from more than 320 U.S. hospitals and allows users to download, store, manage and share with other apps and services they trust. In doing so, Quest Diagnostics and The Commons Project intend to accelerate a shared vision to improve people's lives by giving them greater insight and control over their health data.

Quest's Commitment to Consumer Empowered Health

Quest Diagnostics has long been at the forefront of the movement for consumer empowerment in healthcare. The company was among the first diagnostic information services providers to offer free access to test results online and other channels. Its mobile app and patient portal, called MyQuest , provides its more than 14 million users a way to securely access and track their test results and other health data. The company's QuestDirect service provides dozens of tests for conditions ranging from heart health and sexually transmitted diseases. For added convenience, the company now offers at-home self-collection devices for tests including COVID-19 infection, diabetes, and hormones. Through its collaborations with Safeway and Walmart, Quest Diagnostics operates approximately 200 patient service centers in retail store locations, for the utmost in convenient access. Quest Diagnostics also provides next-generation sequencing and genotyping services for Ancestry.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 47,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com

About The Commons Project

The Commons Project is a non-profit public trust building global digital services and platforms for the common good. Founded with support from the Rockefeller Foundation and based in Switzerland, it was established to build and operate the shared platforms and services that neither governments nor tech companies are well-positioned to create. The Commons Project's public trust governance structure is designed to ensure that people's interests are served above all. Learn more at thecommonsproject.org.

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

