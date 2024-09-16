Quest Diagnostics Completes Acquisition of Select Lab Assets from Allina Health

Quest Diagnostics

Sep 16, 2024, 08:51 ET

SECAUCUS, N.J., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), a leader in diagnostic information services, today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of select laboratory assets from Allina Health.

The goal of the transaction is to improve access to high quality and affordable laboratory services for providers and patients in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Quest provides a complete portfolio of services to empower health systems and hospitals to improve the quality, innovation and insights of their diagnostic laboratory services, elevate the patient experience and lower costs for more accessible and affordable care. For more information, visit: Hospitals & health systems | Quest Diagnostics.

About Allina Health
Allina Health is dedicated to the prevention and treatment of illness and enhancing the greater health of individuals, families and communities throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A nonprofit health care system, Allina Health cares for patients from beginning to end-of-life through its 90+ clinics12 hospital campuses14 retail pharmacies, and many specialty care centers and specialty medical serviceshome care, and emergency medical transportation services. Learn more at allinahealth.org and join us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics works across the healthcare ecosystem to create a healthier world, one life at a time. We provide diagnostic insights from the results of our laboratory testing to empower people, physicians and organizations to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from one of the world's largest databases of deidentified clinical lab results, Quest's diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives and create a healthier world. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

