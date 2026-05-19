Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

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Quest Diagnostics

May 19, 2026, 16:37 ET

SECAUCUS, N.J., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), a leader in diagnostic information services, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.86 per share, payable on July 22, 2026 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on July 8, 2026.

About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics works across healthcare to create a healthier world, one life at a time. We connect people, from clinicians to consumers, with laboratory insights that illuminate a path to better health. With a focus on delivering smarter, simpler testing, we help reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, empower healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest Diagnostics serves half the physicians and hospitals in the United States and one in three American adults each year, and our nearly 57,000 employees work together to deliver diagnostic insights that inspire actions to transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

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