Quest Diagnostics Earns Gold Status in American Heart Association's 2019 Workplace Health Achievement Index

SECAUCUS, N.J., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that it has achieved Gold status in the American Heart Association's 2019 Workplace Health Achievement Index, ranking the company's workplace health initiative among the best in the nation. 2019 marks the second year in a row that Quest has earned this distinction.

More than 1,000 companies completed the Index assessment this year and those which received Gold recognition have demonstrated the highest level of achievement. The Index uses science-based best practices to evaluate the overall quality and comprehensiveness of workplace health programs.

"Quest Diagnostics is a shining example of a workplace culture of health that starts at the top with CEO Steve Rusckowski," said Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association. "As a member of the AHA CEO Roundtable, Steve leads a healthcare company that walks the talk by applying evidence-based approaches to improve employees' overall health and well-being."

"Our goal at Quest Diagnostics is to promote a healthier world, and that starts with the health of our 46,000 employees," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, Quest Diagnostics. "Winning the Gold in the AHA Health Index two years in a row underscores our commitment to employee health and the power of population health strategies based on diagnostic insights."

The employee health strategy of Quest Diagnostics focuses on analyzing data from the company's Blueprint for Wellness® laboratory and biometric screening services, which help individuals to identify disease risk. The company then connects at-risk individuals to programs for conditions ranging from prediabetes to mental health provided by the company's network of leading healthcare alliances.

Quest Diagnostics also provides Blueprint for Wellness and related employee health and population health management services to more than 5,500 employers nationwide.

"Quest Diagnostics empowers better health with diagnostic insights, whether for patients, employees or health-focused consumers," said Jay G. Wohlgemuth, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Quest Diagnostics, and head of the company's employee population health strategy. "Our data-driven health services empower better health care for less cost, not only for our employees but for those of other employers as well."

In addition to the Gold Status in American Heart Association's Workplace Health Achievement Index, Quest Diagnostics achieved Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-Being Award from the National Business Group on Health in 2019 and 2018. The company has also received CEO Cancer Gold Standard accreditation™ from The CEO Roundtable on Cancer.

